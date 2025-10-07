Lakers Video: LeBron James ‘Second Decision’ Tease Was Hennessy Ad

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent social media into a frenzy on Monday when he announced a “Second Decision” would be coming on Tuesday morning.

James infamously had “The Decision” in the summer of 2010 when he chose to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat. He held an ESPN TV special to announce it, which left a sour taste in the mouths of a lot of people.

With that being the case, many people speculated that the “Second Decision” was him announcing his retirement at the end of the upcoming season or potentially a departure from the Lakers.

Ticket prices for the Lakers’ final regular season game against the Utah Jazz skyrocketed as a result with fans anticipating it could be James’ final game.

As it turns out though, LeBron was just teasing a new ad campaign with Hennessy that launched on Tuesday morning:

This is not the first time James has done this as earlier in the summer, he teased another big announcement coming that wound up being an Amazon ad.

It’s no secret that the end is near for LeBron and he has been open about that, but as of now there is no indication that this will be his last season. It’s possible he announces it will be at some point, but James is still one of the best players in the league so he may want to keep riding the wave as long as he can to put the cherry on top of a once-in-a-lifetime career.

LeBron James discusses key to success for Lakers

With the start of the 2025-26 season just around the corner, LeBron James discussed his key to success for the Lakers.

“That we’re detailed every day. We have to be detailed. And the Western Conference is a gauntlet. The league is tough, and we have to be detailed on everything, on all facets of the game, both offensively and defensively. We have to hold each other accountable, and we got to play championship basketball every single day. And does that [always] result in wins? No. I mean, this is a win-loss league; you’re not going to win games even when you play well. And it’s sometimes when you don’t play well and you still win. That’s all a part of the game.

“But we got to pay attention to the details, and I think we will do that.”

