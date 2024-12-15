Centers Options Lakers Can Trade For To Add Frontcourt Depth

Since before the season began, the Los Angeles Lakers have been open about their desire to add another center to the roster, primarily a big-bodied, physical option who can help ease the load on Anthony Davis.

While Davis is still playing center primarily, the team still wants to appease his desire to not play the position full-time. He has shared the court with Jaxson Hayes, but Hayes has been in-and-out of the lineup with an ankle issue while Christian Wood still has yet to play this season as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.

Bringing in a big who can give the Lakers good minutes and be a physical presence on either end of the court while helping on the glass remains a need. There are some options who should be available as trade candidates and the Lakers would be wise to seriously explore these options.

Jonas Valanciunas, Washington Wizards

An obvious name to start this list with as the Lakers tried to sign Jonas Valanciunas in free agency this offseason and even though he chose to join the Washington Wizards on a three-year deal instead, he has still been linked with the team ever since.

While not an amazing defender, Valanciunas is a physical presence on the block on offense who the team could run offense through in spurts and has always been an excellent rebounder as well. Whether spelling Davis or playing alongside him, starting or off the bench, Valanciunas checks pretty much every box.

He wouldn’t be too costly either as Gabe Vincent and a couple future second-round picks should be enough to get a deal done unless the Wizards are playing hardball or Valanciunas has more suitors driving the price up.

Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets

Another name the Lakers have been linked to, Day’Ron Sharpe has only recently returned to the court from a hamstring strain. The big man has the size the Lakers covet, but has only been given limited opportunities to show what he can do throughout his career so far, never averaging more than 15 minutes per game.

He has potential on both ends of the court with his size and skill level and perhaps a more expanded role is all he needs to really show what he can do at the NBA level. He is on an expiring contract, however, and will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Jalen Hood-Schifino contract matches up perfectly or the Lakers could combine Cam Reddish and Maxwell Lewis. Adding a second-rounder to either of those would seem to be a reasonable deal for both sides.

Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Williams III doesn’t necessarily have the size the Lakers covet, but he makes up for that lack of height with his elite weakside rim-protection. Offensively he is primarily just a finisher, but Davis has shown he can work well with players of that ilk and he brings a ton of energy any time he is on the court as well.

The issue for Williams has always been injuries which is the biggest concern. He played just six games last year before having his season ended and only just returned to the court for Portland a month ago. The Trail Blazers have other centers on the roster so it would make sense if they were looking to deal Williams away, and he only has one more year remaining on his deal after this season. The question is what it would cost.

Vincent or Jarred Vanderbilt along with Maxwell Lewis would make the money work, it would then be a matter of draft compensation. Considering his injury history, a couple of second-rounders should be enough, but he could raise his price if he continues to play well.

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic has seemingly been on the trade block for years now, but is currently enjoying his best season in years. He fits the physical profile and is likely the best offensive fit next to Davis with his ability to play on the block and stretch the floor (career-high 47.4% from 3-point range this season).

Davis would help cover his deficiencies on defense and with only one more year remaining on a reasonable contract, he wouldn’t be a long-term investment either. But he would likely cost the most for the Lakers to acquire, especially with how well he is playing this season.

Rui Hachimura and Jalen Hood-Schifino add up money wise, but one first-round pick might not be enough to entice the Bulls to give him up, especially if there is competition for him at the deadline.

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets

A bit off the radar due to playing in Charlotte, but Nick Richards has quietly been one of the more reliable bigs in the league. He has great size and is currently averaging a double-double and nearly two blocks per game this season.

He recently returned to the court from injury and has continued to be productive and has another year remaining on his deal at just $5 million so he is reasonably priced as well. Christian Wood and Maxwell Lewis matches salary-wise, so throw in a couple second-rounders and the Lakers should have enough to make that happen.

