Charles Barkley: Lakers Are Luka Doncic’s Team Now

A passing of the torch is always an intriguing time in an organization’s history and the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in that position with Luka Doncic.

For the first time in LeBron James’ career, he is not the focal point of a team with a roster constructed around him. Now, that does not mean he should not be considered when making moves, but Doncic is younger and under contract long-term after signing an extension, so the focus is building around him and not the 40-year-old James.

LeBron has not made any decisions beyond this season, so it makes sense for the organization to go off of Doncic’s timeline. NBA legend and analyst Charles Barkley agrees with the sentiment, recently stating that the Lakers are Doncic’s team, via The Better Angle:

“LeBron is going to have to move on at some point. I mean, it is what it is. You know, he’s been there, even though he’s been putting up good numbers; they haven’t been successful in probably four years. It’s already probably Luka’s team now. You don’t sign, trade for Luka Doncic, give him all that money, and it’s not his team.”

While L.A. is trying to move in a new direction, they find themselves in an unique situation with James remaining an All-NBA talent at 40-years-old. General manager Rob Pelinka needs to walk that tight rope of bringing in talent who fits now and later as the hope is to compete for championships in the present and future.

However, the 22-year veteran appeared to be hands-off this offseason as he wanted to see what Pelinka and company would do to improve the team. Ultimately, this is a good problem to have because the Lakers never have a shortage of stars, but it is about making a peaceful transition to Doncic leading the charge.

Once the trade deadline comes around, rumors will pick up again and seeing the Lakers operate will show how serious they are trying to give Doncic and James an opportunity to compete together.

Lakers assistant Greg St. Jean: Luka Doncic’s fitness is still ‘work in progress’

Last season was a roller coaster of emotions for Luka Doncic as his entire life got uprooted in an instant when he was traded. He was dealing with a calf injury for the majority of the year and it resulted in him not being in ideal game shape.

But, he dedicated this offseason to getting in top-tier shape, arguably the best condition of his career, although Lakers assistant coach Greg St. Jean thinks there is more room for improvement, saying Doncic’s fitness remains a ‘work in progress.’

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!