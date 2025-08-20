Lakers Assistant Greg St. Jean: Luka Doncic’s Fitness Is Still ‘Work In Progress’

One of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason has been the physical transformation of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic. The guard has put in a ton of work this summer and is noticeably slimmer as he heads into his first full season with the franchise.

But before that Lakers season begins, Doncic will take part in FIBA EuroBasket 2025 where he hopes to lead his native Slovenia to a medal. And there is a familiar face with him there as Lakers assistant coach Greg St. Jean is also part of the Slovenian coaching staff for the tournament.

St. Jean is very familiar with Doncic, having also worked with him with the Dallas Mavericks. In speaking about Luka’s improved conditioning, St. Jean believes it is still a work in progress, via Edvinas Jablonskis of BasketNews:

“I think it’s still a work in progress,” St. Jean told BasketNews. “I think the summer’s not over yet. And he’s going to continue to get better. I think we’ll continue to see as he gets more in-game shape with some rhythm.” “He’s been doing a lot of training, and now he’s going to be playing five-on-five competition. His game last week [the conversation took place on Friday] was the first time he’s played five-on-five in a long time. “So it’s a work in progress. We’ll continue to see him play more and more, and as the tournament progresses, and then getting ready for the Lakers season,” the Lakers coach continued.

The main point St. Jean makes is a good one in that there is a difference between being in shape and being in basketball shape, and that goes for any sport. Luka is undoubtedly in much better shape overall, but then getting in the gym and doing everything he does on the basketball court is completely different and requires a different level of fitness.

Doncic admittedly didn’t touch a basketball for a month so he is now just being able to truly transfer his new fitness level to the court and take advantage of what being in better shape will do for him on the court. First for Slovenia at EuroBasket and then with the Lakers once the NBA season begins, the superstar will only continue to get better.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic dominates in first game for Slovenia following injury scare

Of course, the Lakers and their fans all collectively held their breath when Luka Doncic went down during Slovenia’s exhibition game against Latvia. But Luka avoided any major knee injury and was back on the court dominating for his country with 28 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in a victory over Great Britain.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!