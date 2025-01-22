D’Angelo Russell Seemingly Takes Shot At Lakers Saying He Plays ‘Free Basketball’ With Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move in December, dealing away point guard D’Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis along with three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. The move brought the Lakers a much-needed defensive-minded wing, though it did cost them Russell who had played an important role for the team since being acquired at the 2023 trade deadline.

It took some time for Russell to settle in to his role with the Lakers next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but he had one of the best years of his career in 2024 and garnered praise from teammates and coaches for how he had handled his switch to a sixth man role this season. But now back in Brooklyn where he was once an All-Star, Russell is apparently letting his feelings about some things be known.

Following the Nets’ loss to the New York Knicks, Russell seemed to take a shot at the Lakers’ coaches and training staff. The point guard said he would never take for granted being able to play ‘free’ basketball while adding that the Nets’ training staff is getting him to a level of performance he wasn’t at previously, via Lucas Kaplan of Nets Daily:

“Dude, I’ll never take being able to play free basketball like this for granted, again. This is style and a play that — obviously we got the best performance team as well. They keep guys fresh, they keep guys in shape. They keep them prepared for the minutes and the load that they’re about to play in. “So for me, my body is not prepared for this. I didn’t prepare for this all season, all summer, so it’s an adjustment for me as well. My body’s adjusting as well. So like I said, just keep listening to the training staff. They’re putting me in the best position to adjust mid-season and not be vulnerable out there as well.”

While Russell never mentioned the Lakers by name, it seems pretty obvious who he is referring to with these comments. Considering the amount of praise Russell gave Lakers coach JJ Redick earlier this season, it is a bit odd to see him now criticizing the style of play the Lakers had, though perhaps some of this was also a shot at previous coach Darvin Ham whom he didn’t always see eye-to-eye with.

Russell had a lot of twists and turns in his second stint with the Lakers and it now sounds as if he is in a much happier place with the Nets so the move seems like a mutually beneficial one for both sides.

Jarred Vanderbilt medically cleared to make season debut vs. Warriors

The current Lakers are more focused who is on the roster and getting everyone healthy and the team received some great news on that front.

Defensive ace Jarred Vanderbilt has finally been medically cleared and is set to make his season debut on Saturday night when the team faces the Golden State Warriors. Vanderbilt was expected to play a big role on this team and having his energy on the court should be a huge positive.

