Danny Green Believes Lakers Are ‘America’s Team’

The Los Angeles Lakers franchise is one of the biggest and most popular worldwide in all of sports. The fanbase stretches across the world and is very passionate, which many don’t realize until they actually join the team. This was the case for Danny Green.

Green signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2019 and at that point was already a two-time NBA Champion with 10 years of NBA experience. He came to L.A. after spending the previous season with the Toronto Raptors, where he won a championship, and he of course, would add a third ring in 2020 in L.A.

But nothing could prepare Green for the immediate love he got from the fans upon signing with the Lakers. In an appearance on the “All the Smoke” podcast, Green discussed the love he got from fans:

“America’s Team. I don’t remember where or when I signed. I think I was in a random ass city, it might’ve been like Orlando. But you realize how many Lakers fans are everywhere. It’s like the Cowboys… A fanbase, America’s Team. Everywhere we went, everybody’s, ‘Yo! Thanks for signing with the Lakers.’ I’m in the middle of somewhere I shouldn’t be and Lakers fans. It’s kind of crazy. You get the love right away. Soon as I signed, everybody’s excited. And the lights are different. I think a lot of people, you can see experience that. Even Luka, Russ. It takes some time to adjust to those lights.”

The lights and pressure that come with being a member of the Lakers is unlike any other NBA franchise, but it makes the victories and success that much sweeter. As Green said, the lights are different and that is why many players struggle in the purple and gold despite having success elsewhere.

But this fanbase is as passionate as any in America and the love they have, not just for the stars, but for the role players who were vital in winning championships, is undying. Everyone from Michael Cooper and Kurt Rambis to Derek Fisher, Robert Horry, Metta World Peace, Sasha Vujacic, Alex Caruso and many others will forever be beloved by Lakers fans and that is something that doesn’t happen everywhere.

This isn’t the first time a former Lakers player has referred to them as America’s team as Taurean Prince and Stanley Johnson also recently did as well after playing in L.A. for one year each.

Danny Green discusses pressure of playing with LeBron James on Lakers

Danny Green was an ideal teammate beside LeBron James as he was a great shooter and defender that knew his role.

Green spoke on how easy LeBron made the game for him while with the Lakers, noting how his IQ allowed him to always put Green and the rest of his teammates in their best spots for success. On the flip side though, Green also opened up about the pressure of playing with James because of his fans.

