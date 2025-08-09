Dave Roberts: Lakers’ Kobe Bryant’s Legacy Is ‘Alive And Well’

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated the legacy of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Friday night with a bobblehead night ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who took over in 2016 during Bryant’s final year in the NBA, has seen up close exactly what Kobe means to the city of L.A.

He was there when Bryant had a 60-point game to end his career, for countless appearances at Dodger Stadium in the years after his retirement as well as when the legend tragically passed away in Jan. 2020. It’s almost inarguable that Kobe’s impact on the city of L.A. is greater than any other athlete to don the city’s name on their uniform.

With Friday night being Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night in Los Angeles, Roberts spoke about the legend’s impact on the city, the sports world and recalls his visits to Dodger Stadium.

“His legacy is alive and well,” Roberts said. “It’s just great for the girls and Vanessa to still be a part of this. What Kobe did for the city of Los Angeles has obviously impacted a lot of us, myself. When he came here, he was a fan. I think he liked to watch the best players. He was a baseball fan, kind of seated in the dugout seats, locked in on pitches and things like that.

“I’m just grateful he took the time to come here, because with his celebrity, schedule, he didn’t need to come here. But he wanted to support another Los Angeles ballclub. He was L.A. all day. This is very anticipated, and again, I give Vanessa and her family a lot of credit for continuing to work with us and partner with the Dodgers. It’s tough, it’s emotional.”

The Dodgers and Bryant have had a remarkable relationship over the years, likely connecting to Magic Johnson in his ownership of the team. And that relationship has extended beyond Kobe’s passing, with his family still regular attendees at the stadium with nights like Friday.

Video of Bianka and Capri celebrating Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night

Vanessa Bryant has been a symbol of strength in Los Angeles in the five years since Kobe and their daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash. And the city has rallied around the Bryant family in a significant way, showering them with praise whenever they make any sort of public appearance.

And on Friday night, fans once again gave love to the Bryant family as Kobe was honored with a bobblehead, Bianka threw out the first pitch and Capri announced the famous line, “It’s Time for Dodger Baseball.”

