Lakers Video: Bryant Family Celebrates Kobe Bobblehead Night At Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers honored L.A. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Friday night with a bobblehead night surrounding the late Hall of Fame shooting guard. In addition to the bobblehead, the Dodgers also welcomed the Bryant family with open arms and had Bianka and Capri as a major part of the pregame festivities.

Vanessa Bryant has been a symbol of strength in Los Angeles in the five years since Kobe and their daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash. And the city has rallied around the Bryant family in a significant way, showering them with praise whenever they make any sort of public appearance.

And on Friday night, fans once again gave love to the Bryant family as Kobe was honored with a bobblehead, Bianka threw out the first pitch and Capri announced the famous line, “It’s Time for Dodger Baseball.”

Bianka threw out the first pitch for Kobe Bryant bobblehead night. @LakersNation pic.twitter.com/HFP4Rz6OqJ — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) August 9, 2025

The night at Dodger Stadium was all about the Bryant family, and the team rewarded that love from the L.A. community with a 5-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw allowed one earned run in six innings of work, while superstar Mookie Betts hit a home run and drove in three runs on the night.

The Dodgers and Lakers have had an incredible relationship as the leaders of L.A. sports, and nights like Friday symbolize why as they have always stood together during difficult moments and lift one another up. And now, they’ll even have the same majority ownership.

Deandre Ayton throwing out first pitch for Lakers night on Saturday

The Dodgers announced that Lakers center Deandre Ayton will throw out the first pitch on Aug. 9 when they host the Blue Jays. That is part of Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium and other members of the purple and gold are also expected to be in attendance to say the famous “It’s Time for Dodger Baseball” phrase before the game.

Ayton recently joined L.A. after securing a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers, allowing him to pick his new home. The former No. 1 overall pick is looking to rehab his value and it does not get better than playing alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the Lakers.

Given the excitement surrounding the Lakers and Dodgers, having a night to celebrate both historic franchises always makes for a good time. With the Dodgers coming off a World Series championship last year, the Lakers are looking to recapture that title feeling as well.

