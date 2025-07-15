DeAndre Ayton Likened to Former Lakers Champion and Three NBA MVP Recipients

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make major headlines with the DeAndre Ayton signing, but they may not need to. The deal itself wasn’t flashy or a complete gamble, either. It was calculated. Ayton joins a veteran roster, a structured system, and a locker room full of expectations. Whether he can meet those expectations will define the next chapter of his career.

New Role, New System, and a Shot at Redemption

Ayton won’t be asked to lead. He’ll be asked to contribute consistently. He’ll play behind names that attract double teams and headlines, but that’s what might make this work. With LeBron James and Luka Dončić on the floor, Ayton will see more open lanes and cleaner looks than in Portland. There’s no need to force anything. His job is to screen, finish, protect the rim, and stay engaged.

The Lakers are currently priced at +160 to make the playoffs at various sportsbooks that allow punters to bet from California. These odds consider the uncertainty around the Lakers’ roster, but also highlight the potential value Ayton brings. He’s not a lock to make an impact, but if he does, it changes everything. His best years in Phoenix came when he had a facilitator like Chris Paul beside him. He has two now. Also, with those odds in mind, every productive night from Ayton pushes the team closer to those postseason expectations.

His averages over seven seasons, 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, and nearly 60 percent shooting paint the picture of a player who performs when the system works for him. The Lakers are betting this system will work, and Ayton is excited about its prospects. Unlike Portland, where the team was transitioning and expectations were loose, Los Angeles demands results from day one.

Eyebrow-Raising Comparison

Recently, Ayton was compared to a mix of elite bigs: Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić, and Joel Embiid. It’s a bold group to be mentioned alongside. However, the argument wasn’t about accolades. It was about tools. Ayton’s size, agility, and physical touch place him in a rare category. What’s been missing is the mindset. The consistency. The extra gear.

In Los Angeles, he doesn’t need to match those names statistically. He must stay focused, avoid drifting through games, and play within the plan. If he does that, the Lakers have a serious interior presence that doesn’t break the bank. He doesn’t need to be the reason they win, just not the reason they lose.

Possible Career-Changing Season

Ayton is entering into this contract as a free agent this year. If things go well, he can either opt out and test the market or stay on another year with substantial leverage. Either way, he knows what’s at stake. The difference between this situation and his past ones is the environment. There’s structure. There’s accountability. Also, there’s no room for the kind of checked-out nights that dogged his time in Portland. This move may not make him a superstar. However, it could turn him into something just as valuable: a trusted piece in a winning system.