Details On Lakers’ Summer Community Camp In July

The Los Angeles Lakers organization will be hosting Camp Lakers, presented by UCLA Health throughout the month of July and you can sign up your superstar for an amazing experience here.

Camp Lakers gives these young athletes the opportunity to develop their basketball skills under the guidance of experienced instructors supported by the Positive Coaching Alliance and also overseen by members of the Lakers’ staff.

The camp puts an emphasis on the fundamentals of both offensive and defensive basketball with players learning through a combination of drills, games and both individual and team competitions. Campers will also be grouped by age and skill level to ensure a fun and engaging environment for everyone involved.

The camp is for kids age 10-15 and will take place at the AIM Sportsplex in Seal Beach, CA. The camp is a three-day event and there are three different sessions throughout the month of July to sign up for. The first is from July 8-10, the second is from July 15-17 and the third is from July 22-24. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT each day of each session and Camp Lakers will provide a snack and lunch to-go for all campers.

In addition to all of the drills, games and competitions for the kids to participate in, each participant will also receive an official Camp Lakers reversible jersey and shorts, a Lakers backpack and swag bag as well as a photo with a Lakers NBA Championship trophy and the chance to win other merchandise and memorabilia. There will also be a special guest present for each day of the camp.

The tuition for Camp Lakers is $500 per session and may be paid via Visa, Master Card, AMEX, and PayPal with all proceeds going to support The Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to help underserved youth develop their potential by providing positive experiences and resources in education, health and wellness, and sports. The Foundation awards grants to other charities that support youth through direct services and programs in these areas.

Lakers 2025 California Classic Schedule released

Something else happening in July for the Lakers will be Summer League and their journey kicks off with the California Classic taking place in San Francisco at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers’ schedule for that has been released with them taking on the Warriors on July 5, the San Antonio Spurs on July 6 and ending with a game against the Miami Heat on July 8.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!