Lakers 2025 California Classic Summer League Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers will once again be participating in the California Classic Summer League in 2025 and their schedule has now been released. The Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs are the four teams participating in the event.

As opposed to last year in which it was a dual location event, the 2025 edition will all take place in San Francisco at the Chase Center from July 5-8. The Lakers will face the host Warriors on July 5 at 12:30 p.m. PT, followed by the Spurs on July 6 at 3:30 p.m. PT. Finally, they will take on the Heat at a time to be determined on July 8.

There will be six total games taking place at the 2025 California Classic with the standard modified Summer League rules taking place meaning 10-minute quarters and 10 fouls to foul out amongst other slight changes. The four-day event will also have family-friendly activities to enjoy during and in-between games.

The California Classic serves as a nice event for the Lakers and the rest of these teams to get their Summer League kicked off before heading to Las Vegas on July 10. The question is who all will be taking part in Summer League for the Lakers this year.

Bronny James has already said that he plans on taking part in the Las Vegas Summer League, but it is unclear whether he will also play at the California Classic. First-round pick Dalton Knecht could also be on the roster as he looks to improve his game this offseason, as could other players from the South Bay Lakers.

With the 2025 NBA Draft still a month away, the Lakers’ Summer League roster won’t be known until then, but the team has done a great job in identifying and recognizing talent from the summer such as Alex Caruso and Quincy Olivari so this remains a must-watch for some potential gems that need to be discovered.

Lakers’ schedule for California Classic Summer League

July 5: vs. Golden State Warriors, Chase Center 12:30 p.m. PT

July 6: vs. San Antonio Spurs, Chase Center 3:30 p.m. PT

July 8: vs. Miami Heat, Chase Center TBD

LeBron James likely to pick up player option for 2025-26 season with Lakers

Someone who definitely won’t be taking part in either the California Classic or Las Vegas Summer League is LeBron James. But the Lakers superstar will surely be keeping an eye on his younger teammates, not to mention Bronny James of course.

When it comes to his own offseason, LeBron has a decision to make with a $54 million player option for the 2025-26 season and he is expected to pick up that option according to a recent report. The decision doesn’t have to be made until June 29 and he will surely have some conversations with the Lakers’ brass before then about the direction the team is going, but in all likelihood LeBron will be in purple and gold for his 23rd NBA season.

