Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman & Mookie Betts Featured In Lakers’ Promotional Videos

With excitement surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers as they get ready to begin the 2025-26 NBA season, the team just released a promotional video titled “Forever Iconic: Purple and Gold Always.”

The video was directed by Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.

It features the likes of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Magic Johnson, among others. Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani can also be seen taking swings while wearing a Lakers hat.

The Lakers have since posted another video on social media that showcased both Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts wearing a Lakers cap while going through respective pregame drills at Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko, attended a Lakers game last season and were each presented with custom jerseys. Betts has also taken in several games since being traded to the Dodgers, and he’s been a primary reason for LeBron James visiting Dodger Stadium as well.

The Dodgers and Lakers have long had an excellent working relationship together, being two successful and popular teams in Los Angeles.

That figures to continue being the case going forward with Mark Walter reaching an agreement to buy the Lakers from the Buss family earlier this year.

Walter has been the principal owner of the Dodgers since 2012 under the Guggenheim Baseball Management umbrella. Since purchasing the franchise, L.A. has made 13 consecutive postseason appearances, winning the World Series twice.

Natalia Bryant discusses Lakers promotional video featuring Dodgers

The Lakers promotional video begins with Natalia Bryant looking on behind the cameras. It then transitions to video director Carlyle Garrick and Bryant explaining how things came together and what it was look to film the project.

“This project was an amazing, collaborative environment with such creative people and we all came together to try and portray the Lakers’ impact, not only in LA but around the world,” Bryant said. “Everyone has their own connection to the Lakers.

“I hope those who already love this team watch this project and remember what that pride feels like. And if you’re not a Lakers fan yet, I hope you watch this, and it makes you want to be.”

