Dorian Finney-Smith Reflects On First Season With Lakers

Following the Luka Doncic trade, the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach JJ Redick leaned into their small-ball identity that featured lineups with Dorian Finney-Smith.

Finney-Smith was acquired right before Doncic from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for D’Angelo Russell and second-round picks, a prudent move from the front office in an effort to add more shooting and defense. He fit in seamlessly as soon as he joined the team, thriving in the 3-and-D role that Los Angeles had been looking for for years.

Although the Lakers were eliminated in five games, Finney-Smith was a trusted member of their playoff rotation as he wound up starting Game 5 in place of Jaxson Hayes. Redick showed plenty of trust in the veteran forward who played hard on both ends, but his efforts wound up being all for naught.

Following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, Finney-Smith reflected on his first year in Los Angeles and expressed his disappointment that they weren’t playing more basketball.

“Being here has been amazing,” he said in his exit interview. “Making it to the 3-seed has been fun, Luka coming in February was a big surprise to many, especially me. Happy to be back with my dawg. Just mad right now that our season ended.”

Finney-Smith succinctly sums up his experience with the purple and gold and it sounds like he truly enjoyed competing with the group. There wasn’t a lot of time for the 32-year-old to get acclimated, but he and the rest of the team did a good job of adjusting on the fly and making things work.

While the Lakers would surely love to have Finney-Smith back for next season, he’s got a player option for the 2025-26 season that he has yet to decide on. The forward is due to make $15.4 million on the final year of his deal, though he is extension-eligible this summer.

Los Angeles would be wise to try and extend Finney-Smith as he was a crucial part of their small-ball lineups. The Lakers’ window with Luka Doncic and LeBron James is quickly closing, so locking up someone like Finney-Smith who fits in well with the two stars should be a priority this offseason.

Dorian Finney-Smith calls Luka Doncic’s reception in Dallas well-deserved

Dorian Finney-Smith was one of the few members of the Lakers who had a preexisting relationship with Luka Doncic. The two were teammates with the Dallas Mavericks and Finney-Smith called Doncic’s reception in his first visit back to Dallas well-deserved.

