Dr. Jerry Buss Planned For Joey & Jesse Buss To Eventually Take Over Lakers Basketball Ops

The Los Angeles Lakers are widely viewed as a family franchise, but that’s changed after Jeanie Buss sold a majority stake to Mark Walter.

Walter is the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and he’s earned a reputation for spending and doing whatever it takes to win championships. For years, the knock on the Lakers has been their aversion to spending across the organization but with Walter now at the helm that figures to change.

In fact, the organizational restructuring is well underway as the Lakers surprisingly decided to terminate Joey and Jesse Buss from their roles within the team’s front office. The Lakers also reportedly parted ways with several members of the scouting department, allowing Walter and company to bring in his own personnel.

Following his ousting, Jesse revealed the vision his father Dr. Jerry Buss had for him and his brother Joey, via Dan Woike of The Athletic:

“It was to run the basketball operations department one day, and that was something that was discussed over 15 years ago. And what he had told me at the time was that he wanted Jimmy to retire at some point within the next five to seven years, so this was about 2010, and he started to slowly incorporate Joey and I into the day-to-day operations. And eventually, I think the plan was (that) Jeanie was gonna run the business side and Joey and I were gonna help run the basketball operations department.”

While Dr. Buss seemed to know exactly how he wanted the franchise to be handed over to his sons, Jesse said that vision never got close:

“No, but at times, I think my involvement with the organization came in waves. Obviously, I think we were able to specialize in the later parts of the draft, and that was kind of like my niche within the organization, being able to give a large amount of input on who we selected with those picks. And I think at times, I was consulted on various free agent moves or potential trades that we were considering. “But oftentimes within the organization, it kind of felt like I was being treated like I was working against them. And, I guess you could say, like an enemy. But the only thing I ever wanted was the most success for this team. The credit, or whoever was involved with those decisions, it didn’t really matter as long as it was the best possible thing for the Lakers.”

It’s completely normal for a new ownership group to make sweeping changes, but to do it in-season when the team is winning is odd timing to say the least. From Jesse’s comments, it sounds like this was not a mutual decision and more will surely come to light soon. Despite no longer working in the front office, Jesse and Joey will remain minority owners of the Lakers.

Rob Pelinka didn’t expect big changes to Lakers organization with Mark Walter in charge

The firings of Jesse and Joey Buss counters what president of basketball operations and Rob Pelinka previously believed with Mark Walter in charge. Pelinka said he didn’t expect big changes within the organization, but clearly that’s been proven false.

