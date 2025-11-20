Drew Timme Recognized For Exceptional First Week With South Bay Lakers

South Bay Lakers forward Drew Timme was named the G League Player of the Week for the first week of their season from Friday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 16.

Timme led South Bay to a 3-0 start to the year while averaging 30 points, seven rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He dropped 34 in the team’s season opener.

The 25-year-old is looking to carve out a career for himself in the NBA after an exceptional career at Gonzaga from 2019-23 where he won two West Coast Conference (WCC) Men’s Basketball Player of the Year awards in 2022 and 2023, as well as the WCC Tournament Most Outstanding Player award in 2023.

Timme went undrafted in 2023 and has since spent time in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd, Stockton Kings and Long Island Nets. He signed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets in March of 2025 and finished out the NBA season with them, averaging 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game across nine contests.

After being waived by the Nets in October, Timme was picked up by South Bay and is off to an outstanding start to the 2025-26 G League season. If Timme can keep up this level of production, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers or another team gives him a two-way contract to give the big man another chance in the NBA.

LeBron James enjoyed practicing with South Bay Lakers

As LeBron James worked his way back from a sciatica issue, he practiced with the South Bay Lakers a couple of times while the parent team was on a road trip. That was James’ first time doing that, and he enjoyed his experience.

It was great. I appreciate the coaching staff and the players allowing me to, one, kind of change the practice detail a little bit. They usually go at 11. I’m an early bird. I was like, can we go at 10? I wanted to go out like 8, but little pull and tuck and tuck and pull. But it’s very humbling. I mean, to go out there, that’s the benefit of having a farm system, basically,” James said.

“The guys were going on that long road trip. I got cleared to play some five-on-five for the first time since, shit, hurting my MCL versus Minnesota. And that was the blessing. They was here preparing for their games and I got an opportunity to get a couple of runs in with them, a couple of practices in. So it’s a blessing.”

