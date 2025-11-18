Having LeBron James At Practice Was ‘Unbelievable Experience’ For South Bay Lakers

As Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James inches closer to making his 2025-26 season debut, he logged a couple of practices with the organization’s G League affiliate South Bay Lakers.

James has missed the team’s first 14 games due to sciatica on his right side, but he was cleared for full contact practice last week. However, the team was out on a five-game road trip, so for LeBron to get a full practice in he had to do it with the G League team.

For the G League players, it’s not every day that they get to practice with the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. South Bay Lakers head coach Zach Guthrie recently spoke about that experience and how much his staff and players took away from having James with them for a few days, via Lakers reporter Raj Chipalu:

“To have the greatest player of all time join your practice, first and foremost what an opportunity for each and every one of us to be a part of it. To just be a small part of his journey, his 23rd season, getting him back to health and getting him back to playing is an unbelievable experience and something unbelievable for me as I’m typing up my practice plan to type in LeBron James is pretty crazy. And for all our guys, an unbelievable experience. And I thought the biggest thing too is I talked to them about the two days of practice, I was like, ‘look at this dude’s practice habits.’ Look at how he’s the first one and how he approaches it, how his mind is completely locked in, completely dialed and completely focused,” Guthrie continued. “His prep beforehand and after, how he takes care of his body is incredible. So there’s a lot to learn and a lot for our guys to take from that in addition to the wonderful experience that they had.”

When it comes to work ethic and basketball IQ, James is arguably at the top of the list for both in the NBA so it’s nice to see the South Bay players and coaches take advantage of that.

In turn, James also said after the Lakers’ practice on Monday that he enjoyed his experience with South Bay.

“It was great. I appreciate the coaching staff and the players allowing me to, one, kind of change the practice detail a little bit. They usually go at 11. I’m an early bird. I was like, can we go at 10? I wanted to go out like 8, but little pull and tuck and tuck and pull. But it’s very humbling. I mean, to go out there, that’s the benefit of having a farm system, basically,” James said.

“The guys were going on that long road trip. I got cleared to play some five-on-five for the first time since, shit, hurting my MCL versus Minnesota. And that was the blessing. They was here preparing for their games and I got an opportunity to get a couple of runs in with them, a couple of practices in. So it’s a blessing.”

Guthrie is doing a nice job in his second season with the team as they are off to a 3-0 start. Even though James has yet to suit up for the Lakers this season, it’s clear that he is still making a positive impact on players across the organization.

Luka Doncic: Lakers can’t wait for LeBron James to return

All of the reports coming out of LeBron James’ recent workouts have been positive as he nears his season debut. Whenever James takes the court for the Lakers, he will get the team a big boost with his all-around play and Luka Doncic is among those excited for his return.

“We can’t wait. All of us can’t wait. It’s Bron, so it’s always good to have him back. Hopefully soon,” Doncic said.

