FIBA EuroBasket 2025: Luka Doncic & Slovenia To Take On Germany In Quarterfinals

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic and Slovenia will have a rematch against Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 quarterfinals on Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT

Notably, these two teams squared off early in exhibition play and the Germans came away with the win 103-89. Germany possess some NBA talent in former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, as well as Orlando Magic forwards Franz Wagner and Tristan Da Silva and former NBA players in center Daniel Theis and Issac Bonga.

To get to this point, Slovenia and Germany each won their round of 16 matchups, which is the first round of the knockout stage of this EuroBasket tournament. The Slovenians faced off against Italy and came out on top thanks to another impressive offensive showing from Doncic, who put up 30 points in the first half and finished with 42.

That continued an impressive summer for Doncic as the 26-year-old is averaging 34 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists on 46.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point rang and 89.2% from the free throw line. He is getting to the charity stripe with regularity, putting up 18 attempts a contest.

On the other hand, Germany blew out Portugal 85-58 in the round of 16, demonstrating how formidable of a force they have become. Wagner leads the way for his country averaging 20.7 points per game and impressively Schroder is also averaging 20.2 points.

Theis and Da Siva also chip in a little over 10 points a contest, so the Germans have a deep team having four players averaging double figures. They are arguably the favorites of the remaining eight teams in the tournament so Slovenia’s defense will be tested, particularly trying to contain a speedy guard in Schroder and a physical point forward in Wagner.

In their exhibition game, Germany mainly played one-on-one defense with Doncic with occasional blitzing of ball screens. With only one player averaging double digits outside of the Lakers star, perhaps the Germans are more aggressive defensively, forcing other players to bet them.

Whoever advances, a date with with Finland or Georgia awaits in the semifinals, so expect an intense contest with a lot on the line.

Luka Doncic focused on winning medal with Slovenia at EuroBasket

International basketball continues to breed intense competition as players take pride in representing their native countries. Particularly for Luka Doncic, he is looking to put Slovenia on the map and he is sending a message with his offensive play.

Trying to medal is not easy, but Slovenia is closer to putting themselves in that position. That is the main goal for Doncic as he is focused on proving people wrong by winning medal when many think they do not possess the talent to do so.

