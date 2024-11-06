FOCO Selling Bobbleheads Of Lakers Rookies Dalton Knecht & Bronny James

FOCO released new bobbleheads of Los Angeles Lakers rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James to recognize the two as being rising talent in the NBA.

The Lakers drafted Knecht in the first round with the No. 17 overall pick. James was then selected by the Lakers in second round, and went on to make history when sharing the court with his dad, LeBron James.

[BUY HERE: Bronny James and Dalton Knecht bobbleheads]

Both bobbleheads feature the Lakers rookies dressed in the team’s gold Icon jersey and dribbling a basketball.

The backdrop has a silver basketball accent and Lakers-colored “STAR ROOKIE” text display. The base also is team-colored and features the Lakers’ logo.

For the Knecht bobblehead, the front of the base includes “2024 NBA Draft” and “1ST ROUND, 17TH PICK” text displays to signify when he was chosen by the Lakers.

The front office was ecstatic to have Knecht fall to them, believing he has the talent of a lottery pick.

The Bronny bobblehead has the same silver basketball design and “STAR ROOKIE” text display on the backdrop. Details along the front of the base of the Bronny bobblehead include a text display of “2ND ROUND, 55TH PICK” for his spot of being drafted.

FOCO previously released a James bobblehead that quickly sold out.

Their newest products are limited as well and won’t be restocked.

Bronny James gets gift from Cavs

The Lakers playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse represented a homecoming for the James family and saw Bronny score the first basket of his young NBA career.

The Cavs allowed him to take the net from the bucket that took place on as a keepsake for the moment.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!