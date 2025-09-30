Healthy Christian Wood Not an Option for the Lakers in 2025-26 Season

Christian Wood remains one of the NBA’s remaining, unsigned big men, but as training camp begins for the 2025-26 season, he won’t be suiting up for the Lakers. After injuries and roster shifts, Wood finds himself on the outside looking in as an unsigned free agent, raising questions about what comes next for both him and the Lakers.

With the new season on the horizon, the Lakers are heading into the campaign recognized as one of the Western Conference’s toughest teams. Recent additions and roster moves have put Los Angeles in the contender conversation. Still, with Oklahoma City entering the season as the consensus favorites to win the NBA title, the Lakers face a crowded field of challengers. The team’s adjustments this summer reflect the evolving competitive landscape and their ongoing pursuit of another championship run.

Although the Lakers stand among the stronger teams, the Thunder have taken the top spot in most projections for the 2025-26 NBA championship. According to a list of the best California betting sites, the Cavaliers, Knicks, Nuggets, and Rockets are also considered leading contenders. The Lakers, with a foundation built around LeBron James, last season’s blockbuster acquisition Luka Dončić, and new arrivals Keith Smart and Deandre Ayton, have positioned themselves for what they hope is a deep playoff journey. As always, strong teams like the Warriors, Timberwolves, and others in the West ensure there are no easy paths forward.

Christian Wood’s Road to the Lakers

Christian Wood’s NBA career began unconventionally. Undrafted in 2015 out of UNLV, Wood worked his way up from the G League to several NBA teams before making his mark as an effective stretch big man. His breakout seasons in Detroit and Houston showcased his scoring and rebounding abilities, highlighted by averages of 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 campaign. His reputation as a floor-spacing big with a soft shooting touch made him a valuable asset for teams seeking offensive versatility.

Wood joined the Lakers in 2023, bringing needed production and flexibility to the frontcourt. In the 2023-24 season, he played in 50 games, averaging 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc. While not a primary scoring option for Los Angeles, his presence lent stability to the rotation, primarily during stretches when the Lakers dealt with roster absences and adjustments.

The Injury Setback

A serious knee injury hindered Wood’s tenure with the Lakers in early 2024. The left patella tendon rupture sidelined him for an extended period and necessitated surgery and rehab. Initial optimism for a late-season return faded as his recovery encountered setbacks. During his absence, the Lakers relied heavily on Jaxson Hayes and small-ball lineups to fill center minutes. The Lakers waived Wood in February to make room for veteran center Alex Len.

Wood didn’t appear in a single game for the Lakers during the 2024-25 campaign while recovering from his left knee surgery in September. Despite these challenges, Los Angeles finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 50-32 record, landing third in the Western Conference behind Oklahoma and Houston. The team’s playoff run ended in the first round, a result that spotlighted areas needing improvement—most notably, frontcourt depth and consistent bench production.

Wood’s Current Free Agent Status

Entering October 2025, Christian Wood is a healthy free agent still seeking his next opportunity. Reports from the offseason indicate that he has participated in multiple private workouts and received a clean bill of health from medical evaluations. His on-court mobility and conditioning have reportedly rebounded to pre-injury levels. The 30-year-old could latch on with a club looking for depth in the frontcourt, though his health is a glaring issue that could seemingly hold him back.

Nevertheless, the Lakers have yet to offer a new contract. With limited cap space and roster spots, the front office has prioritized defense and playoff-tested players when rounding out this year’s team. Wood has the talent but faces questions about his fit and long-term durability, particularly in a league that prizes versatility and defensive consistency in big men.

Lakers’ Options Moving Forward

This offseason, Los Angeles made significant changes to the frontcourt. The acquisition of Deandre Ayton brought in a proven rebounder and rim protector to anchor the paint. Keith Smart joined the roster, giving head coach JJ Reddick additional defensive flexibility and experience. The Lakers also selected forward Adou Thiero with the 36th overall pick in the second round.

With the team already crowded in the frontcourt and a strategic emphasis on two-way impact from role players, a reunion with Christian Wood seems increasingly unlikely. The Lakers’ roster construction and cap situation suggest little room for a backup big whose best value comes on the offensive end.

Open-Ended Future for Wood

For Christian Wood, the coming months mark a pivotal crossroads. Though healthy and ready to contribute, he will likely need to showcase improved defense and versatility to find a meaningful NBA role—whether that’s eventually in Los Angeles or elsewhere.

As the Lakers move ahead with their new-look lineup, the chapter with Christian Wood appears closed for now. Yet, in a league known for swift changes, another opportunity could arise down the line. For Wood and the Lakers, flexibility and readiness remain keys as the 2025-26 season gets underway, with the ultimate outcomes still unwritten.