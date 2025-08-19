How Many Miles Will Lakers Travel During 2025-26 NBA Season?

The 2025-26 NBA season is two months away from tipping off, but last week was an exciting part of the offseason with the release of the entire schedule for the upcoming campaign. The schedule release was the first chance for Los Angeles Lakers fans to circle all of the best games on the calendar and get ready for the first full season with Luka Doncic at the helm.

One important thing to look for in the Lakers schedule is the road trips, back-to-backs and travel days that exist. Rest advantages, miles traveled, and back-to-backs are some of the major things that people look for when breaking down a complete 82-game schedule.

The Lakers, as a team in Los Angeles, are always going to travel more than East Coast counterparts that are closer in proximity to other teams. But this year, L.A. sits barely in the top 10 of miles traveled, along with some other interesting figures, via Jared Kimble of Rotowire:

The @Lakers will travel the 10th-most of every NBA team during the 2025-26 NBA season at 45K+ miles✈️#Lakers Travel Data🧳

🏀45,507.10 miles traveled (10th)

🏀47 time zones crossed (4th)

🏀16 road trips (T-25th)https://t.co/FMrG8V3lTC#LakeShow #LakersNation #GoLakers pic.twitter.com/ma0A0hq0An — Jared Kimble (@JaredKimblePR) August 15, 2025

In terms of actual miles traveled, the Lakers sit exactly halfway between the 30th-ranked team — Indiana Pacers at 35,315 — and the top-ranked Orlando Magic (55,141). The Lakers travel 45,507 miles this season. They cross 47 time zones during the season, which ranks fourth.

But what’s interesting is that the Lakers have only 16 road trips, which is tied for 25th. That means that the Lakers go on several long-winded road trips that cover many miles and time zones. And that checks out with a look at the schedule. L.A.’s longest road trips of the season are listed below.

Lakers longest road trips of 2025-26 season

November 8-15: 5 games

@ Atlanta Hawks, 11/8

@ Charlotte Hornets, 11/10

@ Oklahoma City Thunder, 11/12

@ New Orleans Pelicans, 11/14

@ Milwaukee Bucks, 11/15

January 20-Febraury 3, 8 games

@ Denver Nuggets, 1/20

@ LA Clippers, 1/22

@ Dallas Mavericks, 1/24

@ Chicago Bulls, 1/26

@ Cleveland Cavaliers, 1/28

@ Washington Wizards, 1/30

@ New York Knicks, 2/1

@ Brooklyn Nets, 2/3

March 16-25, 6 games

@ Houston Rockets, 3/16

@ Houston Rockets, 3/18

@ Miami Heat, 3/19

@ Orlando Magic, 3/21

@ Detroit Pistons, 3/23

@ Indiana Pacers, 3/25

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!