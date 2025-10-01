It Didn’t Take Long For Nick Smith Jr. To Notice Difference Between Lakers & Hornets

Just before the start of training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers filled their final two-way spot by signing former first-round pick Nick Smith Jr.

Smith was recently let go by the Charlotte Hornets after just two seasons with the team. In 111 games (28 starts), he averaged 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Coming to L.A. is a different beast though and it didn’t take long for Smith to notice that.

“It’s been crazy. Especially when I stepped into the facility on Media Day and there were hundreds of people here and there was probably like 20 people at Media Day in Charlotte. It’s definitely a blessing to be here and learn from the best,” Smith said after the Lakers’ first practice.

Smith has some familiarity with the Lakers organization after working out for them in the pre-draft process in 2023. He looked back on that day and expressed how grateful he feels to be wearing the purple and gold.

“I was just trying to get my foot in the door when I came here to do a pre-draft workout,” Smith said. “I think I did pretty well and just for me to end up here now is kind of crazy. Like I said, just thankful for the opportunity to get better and learn from the best.”

Now that he is here though, Smith discussed what aspects of his game he wants to work on in order to contribute for the Lakers.

“I’d say the next step in my development is just keeping the game easy, keeping it simple and not really doing too much. I’d say just my shooting ability, just to be able to go anywhere and help the team put the ball in the basket and stuff like that. I also need to be a better defender as well.”

Nick Smith Jr. opens up about Hornets exit & signing with Lakers

When you get drafted in the first round, you don’t expect to be looking for a new home just two years later. That is the case with Nick Smith Jr. though and he opened up about his departure from the Hornets and needing to play catch up with the Lakers.

“Sometimes things are just not gonna work out where you’re at, and I understand that,” Smith said. “Of course I’m trying to catch up just because guys have been here since the summer time. So I’m gonna ask as many questions as I can to get it rolling but as far as my game, I always stay ready.”

