Jake LaRavia Discusses Expected Role With Lakers

The signing of Jake LaRavia by the Los Angeles Lakers has gone a bit under the radar, but is one that could wing up paying great dividends for this team. The Lakers are in need of athletic wings who can defend and knock down open shots and LaRavia has the tools to do exactly that.

LaRavia hasn’t had much opportunity to do that in his three-year career so far, but has shown flashes during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. Now he has the opportunity to carve out a bigger role with the Lakers and he believes he will fit right next to the team’s stars.

“I mean, I’m pretty versatile on both sides of the ball,” LaRavia said at his introductory press conference. “Being able to space the floor, playing off guys like LeBron and Luka, Austin. And then defensively just being able to take on that toughest matchup is something that I’ve been growing on I think as my years have gone on. But I think I’ll fit right in just as like that kinda 3-and-D connector type player on this team and yea I’m just excited to grow and develop here.”

Still just 23 years old, there is plenty of room for LaRavia to grow and become that ideal role player and he plans on becoming just that. But as important as his defense and shooting will be for the Lakers, the biggest thing LaRavia feels he can bring is a different level of energy.

“That I play hard, I give it my all every night whether I’m making shots or missing shots,” LaRavia responded when asked Lakers fans will learn about him. “The one thing I can control every game is bringing that energy off the bench or whatever it is. I’ve always been that type of player that doesn’t give up on plays. I just, I love basketball. I bring a different type of energy to the game. Diving on loose balls, making the extra play, making those little plays and that’s something I’ma bring every night.”

This is the type of mindset teams look for in their role players. Regardless of whether his shot is falling LaRavia is going to find a way to impact the game and that should only endear himself to his Lakers teammates, coaches and the fans.

Lakers’ Jake LaRavia looking to increase 3-point volume

The energy Jake LaRavia will bring to the Lakers is needed and appreciated, but his ability to knock down open shots will be crucial in deciding just how big of an impact he will make on this Lakers team. While he shot 42.3% from deep last season, it was only on two attempts per game, a number the wing understands needs to increase.

