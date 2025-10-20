Jarred Vanderbilt: Lakers Have To ‘Hold Down The Fort’ Until LeBron James Comes Back

The Los Angeles Lakers have already been dealt a blow before the season even begins as superstar LeBron James is dealing with sciatica and is expected to miss the start of the regular season. The Lakers will need a number of players to step up in his absence and one who seems ready to do just that is Jarred Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt looks primed to be a big part of JJ Redick’s rotation this season with his trademark defense and energy already standing out in the preseason. But it will take the entire team to make up for LeBron’s absence to start the season and Vanderbilt understands this.

Following practice on Monday, Vanderbilt sympathized with the situation James finds himself in, having to miss the start of the season, but noted that the Lakers must hold the fort down until he is healthy, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“It sucks, not being able to start the season. It’s tough trying to play catchup and be behind and trying to get integrated mid-season, it’s tough for anybody. Obviously this ain’t his first time around in the league. Might be, probably his first time not playing game one. But yeah, it’s an adjustment for anybody, but he’s a pro’s pro. He’s been around the game, he knows what to do with his body and how to adapt. But yeah, I would say we’re excited to have him whenever he comes and he’s available and the rest of the guys we just gotta hold the fort down until he comes back.”

If anyone understands how tough it is to get back in rhythm after missing the start of the season it is Vanderbilt, who has been in that exact position the last two seasons with the Lakers. As he noted, it’s an adjustment coming in midseason and integrating yourself into what the team has already built, and even more so for someone like LeBron who has such a big role on this squad.

But all the Lakers can do is step up and thrive in James’ absence so that when he is healthy and ready to return he can hit the ground running.

Jarred Vanderbilt looking forward to being more of a perimeter stopper for Lakers this season

Jarred Vanderbilt is arguably the Lakers’ best perimeter defender, but last season often found himself down low with the Lakers having such little depth in the frontcourt. But this season he expects to be mostly on the perimeter and he is looking forward to thriving in that role.

“I feel good. I feel comfortable being on the ball,” Vanderbilt said. “Whether it’s pressuring full court or just being able to blow up a play before it even happens. I think by me being in front of the ball and causing havoc it sets the tone, sets that energy for everybody. I like being able to start the defense up, same with Marcus. I think we’ll both do a great job of doing that and getting everybody to follow suit.”

