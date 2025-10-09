Lakers News: Jarred Vanderbilt Prepared For Change In Role This Season

Through two preseason games, Jarred Vanderbilt has looked like the best player for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Vanderbilt had the luxury of a healthy offseason for the first time in years, allowing him to work on his game and his body.

So far, the results have been beyond positive as Vanderbilt looks spry and agile on the court. His ability to change the game on both ends of the floor without scoring is why teammates like Gabe Vincent feel more comfortable with him out there.

As for defense, Vanderbilt will be asked to hang more with perimeter this upcoming season as opposed to bigs. The Lakers had him at the center position often last year due to their lack of frontcourt depth, although that will be the case less this season.

After a recent practice, he discussed what it’s like to defend both groups.

“I mean, here nor there,” Vanderbilt said of the difference. “It kind of fluctuated between five or 10 pounds, but me having that conversation this summer that I was going to be on the perimeter a little more allowed me to slim up a little bit more. Not saying I probably won’t spend some time at four, five, but just majority on the perimeter. It’s a different body weight in a sense. Being able to chase around, flying around guards as opposed to banging down here with bigs. I like where I’m at right now.”

While there are noted differences between guards and bigs, Vanderbilt acknowledged it’s difficult defending both positions.

“Equally. It’s different,” he said. “Being able to box out 7-footers and, I’m speaking for me not being a 7-footer, being able to have to battle with them it’s exhausting as well. To me it’s equally the same as chasing around Steph, honestly. It’s just different levels. One is more taxing physically guarding the bigs, the other one is more of a track meet being able to move my feet a little more so to me it’s about the same.”

Lastly, Vanderbilt feels ready to reprise his role as a perimeter stopped.

“I feel good. I feel comfortable being on the ball,” Vanderbilt said. “Whether it’s pressuring full court or just being able to blow up a play before it even happens. I think by me being in front of the ball and causing havoc it sets the tone, sets that energy for everybody. I like being able to start the defense up, same with Marcus. I think we’ll both do a great job of doing that and getting everybody to follow suit.”

Vanderbilt is one of the few plus defenders on the roster, so he’ll be leaned on a lot to shut down opposing players. Physically he looks up to the task, so hopefully he can stay healthy for the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

Jarred Vanderbilt excited to play with Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart was a key pickup for the Lakers this summer as he adds more defensive versatility and competitiveness to the roster. Smart’s defensive acumen is exactly why Jarred Vanderbilt is excited to play alongside him this season.

