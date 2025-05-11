Jaxson Hayes: ‘Doesn’t Feel Real’ That Lakers’ Season Came To Early End

Jaxson Hayes was a player who surprisingly rose his level of play for the Los Angeles Lakers after becoming their starting center when Luka Doncic came into town.

With a trade for Mark Williams falling apart with the Charlotte Hornets and the trade deadline passing, that left Hayes as the starter and needing to elevate his play. Given his lean frame, there was skepticism about his ability to hang with more physical centers.

Despite impressive regular season play, that came to an end in the postseason and Hayes struggled to stay on the floor. And after being eliminated in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves, he could not phantom that L.A.’s season was over.

“It just doesn’t feel real,” Hayes said. “I feel like we had a great team. We were coming along and after the All-Star break I feel like we really started clicking a lot. So it just doesn’t even feel real that the season is over.”

Although center depth was a glaring concern, the Lakers were a heavy favorite against Minnesota and head coach JJ Redick struggled to combat the Timberwolves’ size. With Doncic joining forces with LeBron James and Austin Reaves, a first-round exit felt like a disappointment.

This offseason will be crucial for general manager Rob Pelinka as he looks to build a roster better suited for Doncic at the helm. Finding a two-way lob threat is arguably need No. 1 and Hayes benefited from being that lob option for Doncic.

Before the playoffs, the 24-year-old athletic center was setting himself up for a considerable payday in free agency. However, that seems to be in jeopardy after not playing double-digit minutes the entire first-round series and perhaps that leaves his future with the Lakers in flux.

Jaxson Hayes respected JJ Redick’s decision to bench him in Game 5 against Timberwolves

Admittedly, that must have been a frustrating series for Jaxson Hayes as he struggled to stay on the floor and did not get an opportunity to play at all in Game 5 despite the Lakers getting killed on the glass.

Blame can be passed all around for this early exit, but head coach JJ Redick took drastic measures to try and save their season at home, that being benching Hayes in favor of starting Dorian Finney-Smith.

Shockingly, Hayes never got a single second of playing time and even Maxi Kleber saw the court before him. To Hayes’ credit, he remained professional and respected Redick’s decision to ultimately not play him in Game 5.

