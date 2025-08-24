Jeanie Buss & Pau Gasol Celebrate Kobe Bryant On Mamba Day

Every August, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is celebrated as his birthday is on the 23rd and then Mamba Day is on the 24th due to the date being his two jersey numbers, 8 and 24.

Bryant was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in 2020 and since then, fans and members of the Lakers family have done everything then can to ensure his legacy lives on. Kobe would have turned 47 on Saturday and a number of Lakers legends took to social media to celebrate his birthday.

Then on Sunday morning, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss posted on her social media to share a message for Bryant on Mamba Day:

Happy Mamba Day 2025!Each year it grows in meaning, becoming part of our calendar. Mamba mentality applies to all, not just athletes. Challenge yourself – if you are going to do something do everything you can to prepare and execute. Do the work and go for the win💜 https://t.co/VBkKMQuJ2V — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) August 24, 2025

Pau Gasol, who won two championships alongside Kobe on the Lakers in 2009 and 2010, also posted a graphic in honor of Mamba Day:

Even though he is no longer with us, it is nice to see Bryant continue to be celebrated in the Lakers community. Perhaps no athlete has had a bigger impact and bond with the city of Los Angeles than Kobe, and that is something that will never change.

Buss has been very vocal about how much Bryant helped her in her career, and the same can be said for Gasol, who helped get the Lakers over the hump to give Kobe his fourth and fifth championships.

Those two, in particular, have made it a point to celebrate Bryant at every possible opportunity, which is greatly appreciated in the fanbase.

Dennis Rodman believes Kobe Bryant belongs in GOAT conversation

Despite all of his accomplishments and accolades, Kobe Bryant’s name rarely gets mentioned in the greatest of all-time conversation, which NBA legend Dennis Rodman doesn’t agree with. He named Michael Jordan as his GOAT but believes Bryant’s name is definitely in the conversation as well.

“We know who that is, Jordan all day long. Get mad at me all you want. Guess what? People forgot about that one guy. That one guy, that’s called Kobe Bryant. People forget about him. They talk about everybody else. They don’t talk about Kobe for some reason,” Rodman recently said.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!