Lakers News: Dennis Rodman Believes Kobe Bryant Isn’t Talked About In Enough GOAT Debate

The debate over who is the GOAT in NBA history is a conversation that will go on forever. The conversation usually boils down to Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James, but there is a vocal contingent that will place Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in this debate as well.

Oftentimes, the people bringing up Kobe are current and former players themselves as his peers seem to rank him higher than many media members and fans. And now another all-time great is calling out the fact that Bryant doesn’t get mentioned nearly enough in these conversations and it is one of the greatest defenders of all-time in Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

Rodman recently appeared on a live stream with popular social media influencer N3on and was asked who he believes is the GOAT. Rodman answered Jordan, before bringing up the fact that people seem to forget about Bryant and don’t talk about him nearly as much as they should:

“We know who that is, Jordan all day long. Get mad at me all you want. Guess what? People forgot about that one guy. That one guy, that’s called Kobe Bryant. People forget about him. They talk about everybody else. They don’t talk about Kobe for some reason.”

Rodman is simply the latest in a number of NBA greats and legends speaking up about the greatness of Bryant and him being deserving of being in these GOAT discussions. At some point, all of these all-time greats insisting that Kobe belongs in the convo has to mean something as his greatness is just undeniable.

For someone widely considered one of the best defenders in NBA history to put Bryant in the same air as Jordan, whom Rodman won three NBA Championships with, says a lot. Rodman, like most of his other peers, truly recognizes the greatness of the Lakers legend and simply wants his legacy and game to be respected the way it should be.

Dennis Rodman names Lakers legend James Worthy as toughest player he had to guard

As the primary defender on his teams in the 1980s and 90s, Dennis Rodman had to face off against many of the best scorers the league has ever seen. But when asked who was the toughest player he had to guard in his career, Rodman didn’t name Larry Bird or Dominique Wilkins, but instead immediately said Lakers legend and Hall of Famer James Worthy.

