JJ Redick: Gabe Vincent Is ‘Valued Member’ Of Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have as much star power as anyone in the league in Luka Doncic and LeBron James, but it’s role players like Gabe Vincent that can be the difference in the playoffs.

Vincent’s first year in Los Angeles didn’t go according to plan because of a knee injury, but he returned fully healthy for the 2024-25 season and became a key contributor off the bench.

While Vincent’s box score numbers won’t jump off the page, he is a steadying presence on both ends of the floor that head coach JJ Redick trusts.

The guard’s role may fluctuate, but Redick appreciates what he brings to the table as a player, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Gabe and I have talked about it a ton and whether he likes a role, doesn’t like a role, you’re gonna get the same version of him every single day. I like…tonight was a an example, I just like the pace that he plays with. Chase action, coming off pick and roll…he just has a natural way of moving with urgency and we for sure need that and we’ll continue to look at ways to allow him to play to his strengths.”

Redick also praised Vincent for his leadership capabilities and what that means for the locker room:

“It’s really difficult, it’s really difficult. Again, we’ve talked about it. I lived it as a player, so I can relate to it. It’s hard, but I just…having that guy in our locker room…again another night where I thought his leadership was very obvious. He’s a valued member of our team regardless of whatever the on or off ball role is.”

Vincent got his first taste of preseason this past weekend against the Golden State Warriors, though it came in a loss. Regardless of the result, Redick had to be pleased with Vincent who played hard on both ends and kept the team together through some tough stretches.

The veteran guard is a stabilizing presence whenever he’s in the game and Redick can certainly appreciate having someone who won’t complain about their role. Vincent isn’t a household name, but he’s the kind of player that the best teams employ.

Gabe Vincent happy to be healthy but wished he made bigger impact for Lakers in 2024-25

Gabe Vincent was limited to just 11 games in his first year with L.A., so it was good to see him healthy for the 2024-25 campaign. While Vincent admitted he was happy to be healthy, he wished he made a bigger impact on the team.

