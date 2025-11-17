JJ Redick: Maxi Kleber Embodies What ‘Lakers Spirit’ Is All About

With the Los Angeles Lakers down Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart, in addition to the ongoing absences of LeBron James and Gabe Vincent, head coach JJ Redick knew he would have to rely on a couple of players who hadn’t been in the rotation in Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. And one player who stepped up huge for the Lakers was Maxi Kleber.

Kleber had rarely played this season both due to injury and being behind Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes in the center rotation. But Kleber would play a season-high 25 minutes in the Lakers’ blowout victory over the Bucks to end their road trip on a high note.

While his numbers were nothing to write home about, his impact was still felt throughout the contest and Redick noticed as well, praising Kleber for staying ready, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Maxi Kleber has not been in the rotation all season, he’s played in a couple of blowouts. Knew he was gonna be part of the rotation tonight and the guy makes one basket, but had a huge impact on the game with his physicality, his talk and just what I would describe as what we want Lakers spirit to be. Just being a great teammate, on the court, the defense, the rebounding, all the stuff that are winning basketball plays, he was a big part of it tonight.”

As a veteran who is in his ninth NBA season and has plenty of big-game experience, Kleber understands that oftentimes you have to do the little things in order to help your team win. He only took one shot, a made 3-pointer, but as Redick said, his physicality in guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, setting screens and hustling all night long made a difference.

When the Lakers are fully healthy, Kleber likely won’t see the floor too much, but having a veteran like him to call on when needed makes such a difference for L.A.

LeBron James to be a full participant in Lakers practice

The good news for the Lakers is that the biggest piece they have been missing all season long looks close to making his season debut. LeBron James was practicing with the South Bay Lakers during the road trip and now that the Lakers have returned home, he is expected to be a full participant in their practice on Monday and seems likely to suit up this week.

