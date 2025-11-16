Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Will Be Full Participant In Monday’s Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers have managed to get off to a 10-4 start to the season despite superstar LeBron James not yet suiting up.

James has been dealing with sciatica on his right side that caused him to miss Opening Night for the first time in his career. Given his age and the mileage on his body, the Lakers have been cautious with LeBron to ensure he is 100% healthy before returning and doesn’t risk further injury.

The expected timeline for his season debut has been mid-November all along though, and all of the recent reports have enforced that. James began practicing with the Lakers’ G League affiliate this past week when the team was on their road trip, and he came out of those workouts feeling good.

Now, according to Shams Charania of ESPN, James will practice with the Lakers in a full capacity when they return home on Monday as he continues to inch closer to his season debut:

LeBron James has been reassigned back to the Lakers from NBA G League South Bay and will be a full participant at Lakers practice on Monday, sources tell ESPN. James completed multiple days of practices and 5-on-5 sessions this week in the G League and his debut is nearing. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2025

The Lakers host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night so if LeBron comes out of Monday’s practice with no issues then it’s possible he’s on the court for that one.

If he doesn’t play on Tuesday though then the Lakers don’t play again until Sunday in Utah, which would give James a few extra days to get ready.

Regardless on when James does play, it will likely take a few contests for him to get in game shape and integrated with this Lakers team that has played so well this season in his absence. Once that integration period takes place though, this team could be a dangerous threat in the Western Conference.

Luka Doncic: Lakers can’t wait for LeBron James to return

All of the reports coming out of LeBron James’ recent workouts have been positive as he nears his season debut. Whenever James takes the court for the Lakers, he will get the team a big boost with his all-around play and Luka Doncic is among those excited for his return.

“We can’t wait. All of us can’t wait. It’s Bron, so it’s always good to have him back. Hopefully soon,” Doncic said.

