JJ Redick: Rui Hachimura Had ‘Outstanding’ Season For Lakers

Rui Hachimura became an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ identity during the 2024-25 season as he was a critical piece in head coach JJ Redick’s small-ball lineups.

The Luka Doncic trade shipped out Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, creating a large void in the front court. To solve for this, Redick leaned on smaller lineups that featured LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith and Hachimura playing up a position or two.

While Hachimura performed admirably in this role, even he had to admit that the Lakers need to add more size and rebounding. This was in direct response to the team’s playoff elimination when they lost to a bigger and more physical Minnesota Timberwolves squad.

Although the season ended up in disappointment, Redick praised Hachimura for his contributions and his willingness to accept the role the coaching staff laid out for him.

“I thought Rui had an outstanding season and he was incredibly important to what we were able to do this year,” Redick said. “He was a vital cog on both sides of the ball and the games that he missed, it was apparent to the coaching staff how valuable he was. Particularly in the last two games, I thought he played extremely well in the playoffs. I’m excited to see his growth and I think some of that is paint decision-making, some of that is working on his handles and his closeouts.

“But of all the guys that we laid out what we expect from them, what we’re asking them to do and starring in their role, he’s up there at the top of the list for just embracing that and starring in that role all year.”

Hachimura showed visible strides both as a defender and a rebounder, two areas of focus for Redick despite his reputation as an offensive-minded coach. Hachimura was one of the few players on the roster who could hand with bigger wings and some centers, so he was often tasked with doing the dirty work on the floor.

While Hachimura is still at his best knocking down open shoots from the perimeter, he’s proven he can contribute to winning in meaningful ways. If he takes another leap in these areas, the Lakers could be set up well to make a deeper postseason run next year.

Rui Hachimura to host ‘Black Samurai’ camp in Japan

Rui Hachimura will get a chance to give back to the community in his native Japan when he hosts his ‘Black Samurai’ camp later this summer.

