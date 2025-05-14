Key 2025 Lakers & NBA Offseason Dates & Deadlines

The 2024-25 season is still underway as the league and its fans await a winner of the 2025 NBA Finals. So far, the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs has featured several exciting matchups, though the Los Angeles Lakers unfortunately find themselves out of the title race after losing in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

Los Angeles was never particularly close to advancing, setting up a pivotal offseason where changes to the roster are inevitable.

The Lakers will have an opportunity to add cheap, young talent via the 2025 NBA Draft, though they’ll have to do it in the second round as they don’t own their first-round pick. Following the draft, the front office will need to sort out the roster starting with their star trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

James has yet to decide what he’ll do for next season, though Doncic and Reaves will be extension-eligible later in the offseason. There are also several role players entering the final year of their respective deals, though the front office will need to decide whether they’ll look to extend or trade them.

As is the case every year, the NBA’s offseason calendar will slow down dramatically in August before things ramp up for training camp at some point in September.

June 25: Day one of NBA draft (first round).

June 26: Day two of NBA draft (second round).

June 29: Last day for decisions on player, team, and early termination options. Last day for teams to make qualifying offers to players eligible for restricted free agency.

June 30: Last official day of the 2024/25 NBA league year. Last day for players eligible for veteran extensions in 2024/25 to sign them. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents from other clubs (3 p.m. PT).

July 1: Official start of the 2025/26 NBA league year. Moratorium period begins. Restricted free agents can sign an offer sheet. Teams can begin signing players to one- or two-year minimum-salary contracts. Teams can begin signing players to two-way contracts. Teams can begin signing first-round picks to rookie scale contracts. Teams can begin signing second-round picks using the second-round pick exception. Teams can begin exercising the third- or fourth-year team options for 2026/27 on rookie scale contracts.

July 6: Moratorium period ends (9:01 a.m. PT). Teams can begin officially signing players, extending players, and completing trades (9:01 a.m. PT). The 24-hour period for matching an RFA offer sheet signed during the moratorium begins (9:01 a.m. PT).

July 10-20: Las Vegas Summer League.

July 13: Last day for teams to unilaterally withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents.

July 31: Players signed using the second-round pick exception begin to count against a team’s cap.

August 5: Last day for teams to issue required tenders to unsigned second-round picks.

August 29: Last day for teams to waive players and apply the stretch provision to their 2025/26 salaries.

Late September (specific dates TBA): Training camps open.

