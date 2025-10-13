Laker Storylines and Expectations a Week Ahead of the 2025–26 NBA Season

The Lakers enter the 2025–26 season forced to adapt immediately—LeBron James will miss opening night and the entire preseason due to sciatica on his right side. The team expects him out for at least three to four weeks, eliminating any chance for a full-strength lineup until November. With James sidelined, the spotlight intensifies on a roster headlined by Luka Dončić, dynamic scorer Austin Reaves, and new frontcourt anchor Deandre Ayton.

Oddsmakers at IgnitionCasino Australia list Los Angeles at +850 odds to win the 2026 NBA Championship, fourth in the league behind Boston, Denver, and Milwaukee. The odds reflect potential and uncertainty—especially given LeBron’s key role and present absence. The Lakers face an immediate health management and chemistry test as they open the year against Golden State at home.

The Luka–LeBron Dynamic Is Put on Hold

Last year’s blockbuster trade for Luka Dončić immediately shifted the Lakers’ identity, sparking a 15–8 record in his first 23 games. Dončić averaged 29.1 points, 9.7 assists, and 8.4 rebounds as a Laker, but was still adjusting to split leadership with James. Plans for an expanded pick-and-roll partnership between the two stars now must wait. Head coach JJ Redick confirmed that LeBron’s sciatica will keep him off the court for at least the first five or six games, possibly longer.

Despite the perfect partner-in-crime to all-time great LeBron James, it wasn’t enough to get the Lakers into championship contention. The 17-time champions were stunned in the opening round of the postseason by an Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves, marking the second straight season that the Wolves dispatched Los Angeles in the playoffs.

With LeBron absent, Dončić steps fully into the primary initiator role. His ability to carry the offense will set the tone for the season’s start. Dončić’s improved conditioning and EuroBasket summer have Lakers staff optimistic about early pace, but integrating him with a roster missing its longtime leader is an uphill challenge.