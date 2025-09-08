Lakers Announce Game Promotions For 2025-26 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers announced recognitions, game promotions and fan giveaways for the upcoming 2025-26 season, presented by Toyota. This year marks the Lakers’ 78th season of competition and celebrates 50 years of partnership with Toyota.

This year’s promotional schedule includes LGBTQ+ Pride on Oct. 17 where they will give away a long sleeve shirt. They will then honor military service members and veterans on Nov. 5 with a Pechanga hat giveaway.

On Nov. 30, the Lakers will remember legendary broadcaster Chick Hearn, which is just a couple of days after his birthday on Nov. 27. Some other high-profile game in 2025 include the NBA Cup group stage on Oct. 31, Nov. 14, 25 and 28 and a matchup with the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day.

Continuing on to 2026, the Lakers will remember legendary owner Dr. Jerry Buss on Jan. 15 by giving out a passport carrier. They will then honor Black History in February, as they do every year.

On Feb. 22, the Lakers are set to unveil a statue of Pat Riley at Star Plaza before their game against the Boston Celtics.

The Purple and Gold will recognize mental health awareness on March 6 and celebrate girl dads and father-daughter relationships on March 12. Junior Lakers will be showcased March 27, and April 12 will mark the final home game of the regular season with fan appreciation night.

Some other giveaways throughout the course of the season include a T-shirt, City Edition inspired button up, ear bud case, holiday trapper hat, woven lanyard with keychain and a Lakers towel.

Lakers tickets are currently available at Ticketmaster.com including the team’s two preseason games at Crypto.com Arena against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 12 and the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 17 and the preseason game in Greater Palm Springs at Acrisure Arena on Oct. 3. Tickings to the contest in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Center on Oct. 15 against Dallas can be found at axs.com.

Lakers 2025-26 fan giveaways and promotions

Oct. 17 vs. Sacramento: Pride long sleeve shirt for LGBTQ+ Pride Night

Oct. 21 vs. Golden State: Lakers t-shirt

Nov. 5 vs. San Antonio: Lakers Pechanga hat for Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Nov. 18 vs. Utah: City Edition inspired button up

Dec. 1 vs. Phoenix: Ear bud case

Dec. 25 vs. Golden State: Holiday trapper hat

Jan. 9 vs. Milwaukee: Woven lanyard with keychain

Jan. 15 vs. Charlotte: Passport carrier for Dr. Jerry Buss Night

Feb. 10 vs. San Antonio: Lakers towel

March 6 vs. Indiana: To be announced for Mental Health Awareness presented by LA County Department of Public Health

March 12 vs. Chicago: Girl Dad hat for Girl Dad Night

March 27 vs. Brooklyn: Lakers shoelaces for Junior Lakers Night

April 12 vs. Utah: Beach bag for Fan Appreciation Night

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!