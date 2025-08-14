Lakers To Unveil Pat Riley Statue On Feb. 22 Vs. Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that the statue for Hall of Fame coach and executive Pat Riley will be unveiled at Star Plaza on February 22, 2026 when they host the Boston Celtics.

Riley, of course, was the architect behind the ‘Showtime’ Lakers of the 1980s, starting as an assistant coach in 1979 before taking over the head coach role in the middle of the 1981-82 season. He spent nine years as head coach of the Lakers, compiling a 533-194 record and leading the franchise to four NBA Championships in 1982, 1985, 1987 and 1988 with those teams becoming the first team to go back-to-back since the Celtics more than 20 years earlier.

Defeating the Celtics in the NBA Finals was also something Riley did that no Lakers coach had done before him, taking down the hated rivals in both 1985 and 1987, which is why it is fitting to have his statue unveiled prior to that game.

Riley also went 102-47 in the playoffs while leading the Lakers to at least 50 wins in each of his nine seasons at the helm, and 60 or more wins in five of those years. He was also named NBA Coach of the Year in 1990, his final year with the franchise.

It is often forgotten that Riley also played for the Lakers, being traded to the team from the San Diego Rockets in 1967, playing five seasons for the purple and gold. He was part of the 1972 Lakers squad that won a still-record 33 consecutive games and went on to win the NBA Championship that year. Overall, Riley was a part of six championship Lakers teams as a player and coach.

Riley remains one of the greatest coaches in the history of the NBA with his 1,210 victories, ranking fifth all-time and his .636 win percentage ranking third-highest of any coach with at least 600 wins trailing only another Lakers’ legend in Phil Jackson and Red Auerbach.

Riley’s style made him the perfect fit for the flashy ‘Showtime’ style of the Lakers as he was known for his slicked-back hair and designer Armani suits that he wore to the games.

After leaving the Lakers, Riley would go on to join the New York Knicks and then the Miami Heat where he would add to his legacy by winning three more championships as a coach and executive and still serves as President of the Heat today.

Lakers to host Pat Riley’s Heat early in the season

Whether or not the statue unveiling will be Riley’s first trip to L.A. is unclear, but the Lakers will host his Miami Heat early on in the season, meeting on Nov. 2 at Crypto.com Arena with the Lakers heading to Miami late in the season on March 19.

