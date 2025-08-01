Lakers Bringing Back 2023-24 ‘California Dream’ City Edition Uniforms For 2025-26 Season

In addition to two main uniforms as well as a third alternate jersey, each team in the NBA also has a special City Edition uniform that often changes each season. The Los Angeles Lakers have gone through many different ones including the ‘Black Mamba’ inspired ones from the 2020 Championship season.

For the 2023-24 season, the Lakers unveiled the ‘California Dream’ uniforms and now the team announced that they are bringing them back for the 2025-26 season:

“The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back their 2023-24 “California Dream” City Edition uniform for the 2025-26 season,” the team said in a statement. “The uniform, presented by bibigo, celebrates the evolution of the Lakers’ identity.”

These uniforms are all black with a purple trim. The franchise chose black as a nod to when the team first arrived in Los Angeles from Minneapolis and “the only idea of what we could be was the picture we had in our heads when we closed our eyes.” The triangle lettering above the numbers is also a throwback to the early days of the Lakers franchise in Los Angeles.

The number style is the same the franchise used from 1999-to-2017, which represents the second time period in which the Lakers navigated growth and change with the purple numbers having a gold trim. The shorts feature ‘LAL’ on the buckle, which cements the city of Los Angeles as the home of this historic franchise. The side panel on the shorts also feature the LA ‘speed’ logo and these uniforms were the first time that logo was debuted.

In addition to these, the Lakers will still feature their gold ‘Icon’ edition uniforms, the purple ‘Statement’ edition uniforms, which are a new design, and the white ‘Association’ edition uniforms.

