Lakers Celebrating Dodgers World Series Win With Mookie Betts & Other Players Attending Game Vs. Spurs

The city of Los Angeles was able to celebrate a major sports championship for the second consecutive year as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their second consecutive World Series in an absolutely epic seven-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Of course, the Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers have long been linked together and now, even more so as Dodgers owner Mark Walter is now officially the owner of the Lakers as well.

Magic Johnson is also a minority owner of the Dodgers and many current and former Lakers players commented and congratulated the Dodgers following their come from behind victory in Game 7. The Dodgers had their championship parade on Monday, but they aren’t done celebrating just yet as the Lakers plan to honor them as well.

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers plan will celebrate the Dodgers’ World Series Championship during Wednesday night’s game against the Spurs with Mookie Betts and Will Smith among the many players expected to be in attendance:

The Lakers plan on celebrating the Dodgers’ World Series championship tonight at their game with the Spurs. Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez, Blake Snell and Evan Phillips are all expected to be there. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) November 5, 2025

Taking on the Spurs and phenom Victor Wembanyama in town was already enough to make this game must-see, but now the atmosphere inside the Crypto.com Arena will be even greater with the back-to-back World Series Champion Dodgers in the building.

Any time stars from other L.A. teams attend a Lakers game everything seems to amplify. Many will remember LeBron James getting some extra motivation when Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald was courtside a few years ago as seeing other exceptional athletes cheering you on seems to make some even more motivated to put on a show.

The Lakers have championship dreams as well and having the Dodgers in the building, while facing off with another team looking to establish themselves as contenders in the West, should make this an outstanding game.

Lakers coach JJ Redick talks Dodgers winning World Series and his love for baseball

Lakers head coach JJ Redick had a very good NBA career and made his name as one of the best shooters of his generation. But basketball actually wasn’t the first sport he played growing up as he actually played baseball. And Redick recently discussed the Dodgers winning their second straight World Series and how much he loves the game of baseball.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!