Lakers News: LeBron James, Luka Doncic & Pau Gasol Congratulate Dodgers On World Series Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished the job on Saturday night, coming back from behind on the road to beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series. It marked the second straight championship for the Dodgers, which hadn’t been done in MLB since the New York Yankees three-peated from 1998-2000.

Naturally, there are a lot of ties to the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers organizations. Dodgers owner Mark Walter now owns the Lakers, and franchise legend Magic Johnson is also part of the Dodgers’ ownership group.

After clinching their second straight title, the Lakers and members of the organization, including LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Pau Gasol, took to social media to congratulate them:

The 2 best words in sports. GAME SEVEN!!!! Wow what a game!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2025

What a game!! Wow, congrats @Dodgers — Luka Doncic (@lukadoncic) November 2, 2025

Unbelievable #Worldseries!! Congrats @Dodgers on the back to back titles!! — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) November 2, 2025

The Dodgers’ series against the Blue Jays was an all-time classic and it ended with arguably the greatest World Series game ever.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Dodgers kept chipping away and eventually tied it at four on a home run by Miguel Rojas in the ninth inning. The game went into extra innings for the second time in this series, and Will Smith provided the game-winning run with a home run in the 11th.

It was then up to Yoshinobu Yamamoto to close it out, and he did exactly that by getting eight big outs despite starting Game 6 just 24 hours before. The win was a complete team effort for the Dodgers, which embodies what that organization is all about and why they’ve had so much success.

The Dodgers’ second straight championship parade is set for Monday, but now it is up to the Lakers to earn one of their own to keep up. With the way Doncic has been playing to begin the season and James set to return soon, it certainly isn’t out of the equation although they obviously have a long way to go to get there.

Dodgers channeled Kobe Bryant during World Series run

In order to stay focused and in the moment during their playoff run to the World Series, the Dodgers channeled Lakers legend Kobe Bryant by telling themselves the job wasn’t finished.

Well, for the second straight year, the job is indeed finished.

