Lakers Extend Spanish Radio Agreement With KWKW 1330

The Los Angeles Lakers and Lotus Communications announced the extension of Spanish-language radio rights, ensuring KWKW 1330 will continue broadcasting games for years to come.

KWKW has served as the official Spanish-language radio broadcast home of the Los Lakers since 1999 and will continue airing all preseason, regular season and postseason games.

“Since 1999, KWKW 1330 AM has delivered incredible Spanish-language coverage to Lakers fans across Los Angeles” said Los Angeles Lakers Chief Operating Officer and President, Business Operations Tim Harris. “We look forward to KWKW continuing to bring their knowledge, excitement and energy to the listening experience.”

The Lakers’ Spanish radio broadcats hosts are Jose “Pepe” Mantilla, who has been with the organization for 31 years, and Samuel Jacobo, who has been with the Lakers for two. They will return for the 2025-26 season and are excited to do so.

“We are honored to continue this historic relationship delivering the excitement of one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports,” said Jim Kalmenson, President of Lotus Communications. “KWKW takes pride in serving the Hispanic community with live and local Spanish-language coverage of Lakers basketball. We also recognize the Lakers for their years of dedication to Hispanic fans, whose passion and loyalty have helped make this relationship so meaningful. For Lotus, it’s more than just games — it’s about connecting culture, family and tradition through the love of the Lakers.”

Fans can tune in to KWKW 1330 AM or stream games live on the KWKW app for complete Spanish-language coverage of the Lakers, along with local news, traffic and sports. KWKW is LA’s original Spanish radio station — under continuous local ownership by the Kalmenson family’s Lotus Communications since 1962.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Lakers also extending their partnership with ESPN Los Angeles 710, who will continue airing games in English moving forward as well.

