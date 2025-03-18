Lakers Highlights: Austin Reaves Takes Over In Second Half Vs. Spurs



The rough stretch for Austin Reaves is officially behind him and the Los Angeles Lakers needed it on Monday night. With LeBron James still out and Luka Doncic having an off-night shooting, it was Reaves who took over in the second half to ensure the Lakers picked up their second straight win.

Reaves scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half as the Lakers held off a feisty San Antonio Spurs team for a 125-109 victory. The Lakers led by as many as 28 in the third quarter, but would let up and allow the Spurs to cut the lead to 11 at different points of the fourth. Timely plays from Reaves and Doncic would keep San Antonio at bay however and give the Lakers a needed win on the second night of a back-to-back.

The win pushed the Lakers record to 42-25 and their home record to an impressive 27-7, trailing only the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder for the best home record in the NBA.

Reaves added seven rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 12-of-21 from the field and knocking down five 3-pointers on the night. He also had multiple impressive drives, showing off his handle and ability to score from all three levels. Doncic struggled from the field shooting just 5-of-20, but lived at the free throw line and hit 10-of-13 to finish with 21 points, nine rebounds, 14 assists and three steals as he still controlled the game with his vision and passing.

The Lakers also got big contributions from the role players including Jordan Goodwin. Just one day ago, head coach JJ Redick said Goodwin is someone you can’t just look at the box score for, and while that is true, he can also put up numbers as he knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Dorian Finney-Smith also had 15 points and was the recipient of multiple wide open looks from deep and hit four 3-pointers. Dalton Knecht added 13 points off the bench while Gabe Vincent added 11 as well.

The Lakers’ ball movement was outstanding as they had 34 assists on their 44 made baskets and knocked down 19 3-pointers overall. They also committed just nine turnovers compared to 17 from the Spurs who were without Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, both of whom are out for the season.

Promising rookie Stephon Castle shook off early foul trouble to lead the Spurs with 23 points and eight rebounds while Devin Vassell added 17. Jeremy Sochan scored 15 off the bench for the Spurs but was ejected along with Jarred Vanderbilt after the two got in a shoving match in the fourth quarter. No punches were thrown, though Sochan did throw the ball at Vanderbilt after the Lakers forward pushed him and the two had to be separated.

Next up for the Lakers

The final two games of this six game in eight day stretch takes place on Wednesday and Thursday as the Lakers get the chance for revenge on the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks. They will then finish their five-game homestand on Saturday night when they host the Chicago Bulls.