Lakers Highlights: Luka Doncic Dominates In Slovenia Exhibition Win Over Great Britain

The Los Angeles Lakers and basketball fans everywhere collectively held their breath when superstar Luka Doncic went down with an apparent knee injury on Saturday during Slovenia’s exhibition contest with Latvia. But everyone can now breathe a sigh of relief as Doncic was back on the court and looking like his normal dominant self against Great Britain.

Luka finished with 28 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes as Slovenia picked up a 93-81 victory over Great Britain in their latest exhibition on Tuesday. It was Slovenia’s first victory during this exhibition run as they gear up for EuroBasket, which kicks off on Aug. 28.

Luka was in his bag today to lead Slovenia to its first win. Safe to say he is healthy… (via @EuroBasket) pic.twitter.com/NP4Z0IvCuN — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) August 19, 2025

Doncic wasted no time in making it clear that he is perfectly healthy as he scored 21 points in his first 11 minutes in the first half. Great Britain had no answer for Luka, as is the case for most when facing off with the Lakers superstar, and he controlled the game with both his scoring and passing. He was also in attack mode as he went to the free throw line 14 times, making 12, however, his 3-point shot was off as he made just 2-of-11 from deep.

Slovenia had things well in hand, holding a 75-52 lead going into the fourth quarter, which allowed for Doncic to enjoy some well-deserved rest as he looks fully locked in and ready to go once EuroBasket begins. Of course, that all seemed in jeopardy during Slovenia’s last game against Latvia.

A teammate fell to the floor and slid into Doncic’s knee, causing him to come up limping and scaring many as it looked like the Lakers star may have suffered a serious knee injury. Luka would leave for the locker room and did not play for the rest of the game, though he did walk back to the bench under his own power and, ultimately, the injury was not serious as evidenced by him suiting up Tuesday and turning in another impressive performance.

What’s next for Luka Doncic and Slovenia

Luka Doncic and Slovenia have one more exhibition contest against Serbia, led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, on Aug. 21. After that, the games count for real as they will kick off FIBA EuroBasket 2025 on Aug. 28 against Poland, followed by a highly-anticipated matchup with Group D favorite France on Aug. 30.

