The Ten Biggest Busts in Los Angeles Laker History

In the history of the Los Angeles Lakers, a few players have failed to live up to the expectations placed upon them. Despite their impressive pedigrees, these players could not find success with the Lakers and ultimately proved to be some of the biggest busts in team history.

Here are the ten biggest Los Angeles Lakers busts in history (minus Russell Westbrook; more on that in a later article):

1. Kwame Brown

The Lakers acquired Kwame Brown in 2005 as part of a trade with the Washington Wizards. The former first-overall pick failed to impress during his two seasons with the team, averaging 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

2. Smush Parker

Smush Parker was signed as a free agent by the Lakers in 2005. Although he showed promise during his first season with the team, his play declined in subsequent years, and he was eventually released in 2007.

3. Javaris Crittenton

The Lakers drafted Javaris Crittenton in 2007 with the 19th overall pick. He played just 22 games for the team before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and later ran into legal trouble when he was charged with murder and pled guilty to manslaughter.

4. Chris Mihm

The Lakers acquired Chris Mihm in 2004 as part of a trade with the Boston Celtics. Although he had some success with the team during his first few seasons, injuries derailed his career, and he played his last game with the Lakers in 2009.

5. Earl Clark

Earl Clark was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2009 and traded to the Lakers in 2012. He played just one season with the team before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

6. Vladimir Radmanovic

The Lakers signed Vladimir Radmanovic as a free agent in 2006. He played two seasons with the team but failed to make a significant impact and was eventually traded to the Charlotte Bobcats.

7. Adam Morrison

Adam Morrison was drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats in 2006 and traded to the Lakers in 2009. Although he had been a college star, he struggled to adjust to the NBA and played just 39 games with the Lakers before being released.

8. Chris Gatling

Chris Gatling was signed as a free agent by the Lakers in 2002. He played just two games for the team before being waived.

9. DJ Mbenga

DJ Mbenga was signed as a free agent by the Lakers in 2008. He played as a team’s backup center for three seasons but never made a significant impact.

10. Tony Campbell

The Lakers acquired Tony Campbell in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1991. Although he had been a solid player for the Timberwolves, he struggled to find a role with the Lakers and played just one season with the team.

While these players may not have lived up to their expectations, it’s important to remember that success in the NBA is never guaranteed. Even the most highly touted prospects can struggle to adapt to the demands of the professional game—countless examples of players who have overcome early setbacks to enjoy long and successful careers.

Despite these disappointments, the Lakers remain one of the most successful franchises in NBA history, with 17 championships. The team has a proud tradition of excellence, and while some players may fall short of expectations, the organization remains committed to building a winning team both on and off the court.