Lakers Injury Report: Austin Reaves Available Vs. Hornets

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (right groin strain) will be available for the team’s contest on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has missed the last three games for the Lakers while he deals with this groin issue, including Saturday night’s awful loss to the Atlanta Hawks to begin their road trip.

The Lakers had won five straight before that loss and have been able to withstand injury issues throughout the early season. Reaves and Luka Doncic have played just four games together so far this season, but the two have excellent chemistry and the Lakers are 3-1 in those games.

Reaves has been performing at an All-Star level when he’s been on the court, averaging 31.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists in seven games, all career-highs.

The rest of the injury report remains the same with LeBron James (right sciatica), Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) and Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery) all remaining out.

James isn’t traveling with the Lakers on their five-game road trip but is making progression in his return and has been cleared for contact. The original belief was that LeBron would make his season debut in mid-November and they are still on track for that timeline.

Vincent is with the Lakers on this road trip and his on-court work has progressed since suffering that sprained ankle against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 26. It was said that he will be out 2-to-4 weeks and by all accounts he is still on pace to return within that timeframe.

Thiero has yet to make his season debut for the Lakers as he continues to recover from left knee surgery. He has been cleared for on-court contact work, but the team has been very cautious with his recovery, especially as he is extremely reliant on his jumping and athletic ability and the Lakers want to make sure he is completely healed before allowing the rookie to suit up.

Lakers coach JJ Redick had little to say after loss to Hawks

Hopefully a returning Austin Reaves will help to get the Lakers back on track after their worst showing of the season by far to kick off this road trip against the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers came out sluggish and were never able to recover against a Hawks team missing five important rotation players.

After the contest, head coach JJ Redick was rightfully angry at his team’s performance and had little to say about the “disappointing” loss.

