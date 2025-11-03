Lakers Injury Update: Deandre Ayton Ruled Out Vs. Heat Due To Back Spasms

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that center Deandre Ayton (back spasms) has been downgraded to out for Sunday night’s game against the Miami Heat.

Ayton was originally listed as probable on the injury report and expressed optimism that he would be able to play, although he was then downgraded to questionable a couple of hours before the game and eventually ruled out.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed pregame that Ayton eas still dealing with tightness and spasms in his back, so the organization will be cautious and hit him out against the Heat. The Lakers will be back on the court on Monday night on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second night of a back-to-back, so it will be worth monitoring to see if Ayton can suit up against his former team.

In the meantime though, Jaxson Hayes will be in the starting lineup in Ayton’s place against the Heat while Jarred Vanderbilt should get minutes at the backup center position with the team goes small. Two-way center Christian Koloko is also an option, although Redick has typically preferred to play small when one of his centers is out.

JJ Redick applauds Deandre Ayton for patience

Deandre Ayton has made the most of his limited touches with the Lakers this season and head coach JJ Redick recently applauded him for his patience and efficiency on the offensive end.

“Yeah, DA was great,” Redick said after a recent win. “I thought his patience for the game was really good by that. Luka getting it going early, being the beneficiary of DA screening at times. Yet at halftime, I thought DA was playing really well. You look up, he’s got three shots. And really just kind of let the offense come to him throughout that second half. And then defensively, he was really good as well.”

