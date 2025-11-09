Lakers Injury Update: JJ Redick Expects Austin Reaves To Return During Road Trip

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to roll during the early part of the 2025-26 season despite missing players like LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

While James has yet to suit up this season as he works his way back from a sciatica issue, Reaves has missed the Lakers’ past three games due to a groin injury. Reaves initially suffered the injury in the win against the Miami Heat and while he was able to finish that game he has been ruled out of action since.

Los Angeles has historically played it safe with its players, and the approach seems to be the same for Reaves who was having a strong start to the season.

The Lakers ruled Reaves out again against the Atlanta Hawks, but head coach JJ Redick offered an optimistic update regarding the star guard, via Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

“Yeah, he did have imaging. He’s got a mild strain. His pain is really low right now. This is precautionary given the nature of [the potential of a] more serious injury to that area. Don’t know when he’ll be back, but given the fact that his pain is really low right now, I would expect him to be back at some point on this trip.”

It’s encouraging to hear that Redick and the medical staff are holding Reaves out for precautionary reasons, so there doesn’t seem to be a need to be worried about any lingering long-term effects. Reaves has become far too important to Los Angeles’ success to rush him back and risk re-injury, and with the team able to win games without him it eases any pressure to do so.

Reaves has leveled up his game even more, looking even more confident and sharper with the basketball. The Lakers offense has not suffered when Reaves is the lone star on the court and he has even taken it in stride to lead the team when James and Doncic aren’t available.

There is still a lot of the regular season to play, but Reaves morphing into an even more efficient scorer raises the purple and gold’s ceiling considerably.

JJ Redick believes Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic share common trait

JJ Redick is fortunate to have two elite playmakers and scorers in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to handle the offense either together or on their own. Redick believes the two guards have a healthy relationship which is aided by their shared affinity for talking trash.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!