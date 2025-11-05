Lakers News: JJ Redick Believes Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves Share Common Trait

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic might not have had LeBron James by his side to start the 2025-26 season, but he’s found a suitable running mate in Austin Reaves.

Through the Lakers’ first eight games of the season, Doncic and Reaves have made a case as the NBA’s best backcourt. With James out, it’s afforded Doncic an opportunity to run the offense in his image though Reaves has been right behind him in terms of usage and scoring output.

Reaves is a on tear to begin the new year, scoring in all three areas of the floor and getting to the line at one of the highest rates in the league. Playing off of Doncic has given Reaves even more room to operate with and the results have been overwhelmingly positive.

Head coach JJ Redick discussed the two’s chemistry and believes they’ve settled into a good spot as co-stars because they share a similar competitive trait.

“I think it’s in a really healthy place,” Redick said of Doncic and Reaves’ relationship. “I think what they realized early in the preseason, I don’t know if it was the first road trip or the second one that we went on, but they both realized that they both enjoy talking trash a lot. And their personalities in that regard are very similar so they can sort of create a little bit of chemistry with each other just by being their natural selves.”

Doncic and Reaves are both incredibly competitive players on the court and as Redick noted they both have no problem talking to opponents. When players can naturally be themselves around each other, it can create the camaraderie and joy that often contribute to winning in ways that can’t be quantified.

For example, Reaves had some fun holding his 51-point performance against the Sacramento Kings over Doncic who just missed out on his own 50-point night the game prior.

There were some question marks as to how two ball-dominant guards can work together, but so far Doncic and Reaves seem to be relishing sharing the floor together. If one of them is in a groove, the other is happy to cede the spotlight.

The Doncic-Reaves partnership has buoyed Redick’s offense, but there’s some optimism that they can reach another level as the regular season rages on.

Austin Reaves believes Luka Doncic can average 40 points for Lakers

Luka Doncic looks like a man on a mission to start the season, scoring the basketball at will. In fact, Austin Reaves believes Doncic can average 40 points for the Lakers the rest of the way.

