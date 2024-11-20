Lakers Injury Update: JJ Redick Hopeful Rui Hachimura & Jaxson Hayes Return This Week

The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing some great basketball the past couple of weeks and they’ve been able to win games despite missing some of their rotation players like Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.

Both Hachimura and Hayes are dealing with ankle sprains, though neither ailment is considered serious. Without Hachimura and Hayes in the lineup, head coach JJ Redick has leaned on the likes of Cam Reddish, Dalton Knecht and Christian Koloko to fill the void and they’ve each performed admirably.

Los Angeles has had some rotten injury luck over the years that’s cost them games, but fortunately Redick and his coaching staff have been able to get the most out of the players they do have available.

While Hachimura was ruled out of the Lakers’ matchup against the Utah Jazz, Redick said he’s hopeful the forward can return this week.

“Hoping to have him back this week at some point,” Redick said before the game.

As for Hayes, Redick confirmed he’s progressing through rehab and should be able to return within the original two-week period they offered.

“He’s progressing well. He was able to do some stuff on the court,” Redick said. “I think the next step for him is probably just, he was really good with linear, but it’s more of just all of the other movement stuff that he’s got to continue to build up his strength. Again, like Rui, we’re hoping to have him back at some point this week but we expect him to fit within that time period of two weeks.”

It’s good to hear that Hachimura and Hayes are tracking for a return to play sooner rather than later as both players are key rotation pieces for Redick. Knecht has been able to fill in as a capable scoring option for Hachimura while Koloko’s been able to pick up the scheme quickly and provide solid backup center minutes.

The next opportunity for Hachimura and Hayes to make it back to the court is on Thursday against the Orlando Magic, though there’s also a chance they make their respective returns on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.

Lakers still actively looking for center on trade market

While Christian Koloko has been able to soak up center minutes in the absence of Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, Rui Hachimura and others, it’s clear that the Lakers can still use another big man behind Anthony Davis. Los Angeles is reportedly actively searching the trade market for a center but so far there’s been no traction on any deals.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!