Lakers Injury Update: Maxi Kleber Progresses To On-Court Activities

The Los Angeles Lakers announced forward Maxi Kleber has progressed to on-court activities after undergoing right foot surgery on Jan. 30. Kleber will continue his return-to-play process and further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Kleber is often an afterthought when reviewing the Luka Doncic blockbuster given that he was throw in the deal to make the trade legal and because he had just gotten hurt. When healthy, Kleber is a useful backup big man who can stretch the floor from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles has embraced a small-ball identity since Doncic came on board, and Kleber would fit in as another option along the perimeter for the three stars to spray the basketball out to. His familiarity with Doncic makes him an appealing rotational piece, though it remains to be seen when he’ll make his return to the floor.

The Lakers reportedly have some optimism that Kleber can return before the end of the regular season, though that window is quickly closing as there are only six regular season games left. Getting cleared without much practice time seems like a big hill for Kleber to overcome, though if his on-court activities go well it’s still possible.

As of now, the only true big man in the rotation is Jaxson Hayes, so Kleber could have an opportunity to play in specific matchups. However, head coach JJ Redick already seems confident in his current lineups that include LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith playing center.

Regardless, having Kleber available in some capacity would give the Lakers more lineup versatility and options, two things that teams need to get through the NBA Playoffs. As of now, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the overwhelming favorites to win the Western Conference, though the feeling around the league is that Los Angeles might have the highest ceiling of any team.

With a trio LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Doncic running the offense, opposing teams will have to pick their poison when it comes to defending them. Role players have feasted on wide-open looks from outside, so Kleber could find himself in the same position assuming he’s able to return soon rather than later.

JJ Redick calls Rui Hachimura the key to Lakers’ small-ball lineups

JJ Redick has installed a more modern offensive system for the Los Angeles Lakers and the results have been great. Redick understands that the Lakers’ ceiling is when they go smaller and he called Rui Hachimura the key to those lineups.

