Lakers Involved In Wild Western Conference Finals Stat

The 2025 NBA Playoffs has been a thrilling one for fans and the league alike and the Conference Finals matchups of Oklahoma City Thunder-Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers will surely deliver even more exciting moments.

In the West, the Thunder and Timberwolves got the Conference Finals action going with the former winning Game 1 in dominant fashion. Oklahoma City took a 1-0 series lead behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who poured in 31 points to go along with nine assists, five rebounds and three steals. On the other side, Julius Randle led the way for Minnesota with 28 points and eight rebounds.

This year’s Conference Finals features several young players vying for their first title ring, but it also represents the newfound parity in the NBA. For decades, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors dominated the Western Conference Finals as superstars such as Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Steph Curry were at the peak of their powers.

In fact, the Western Conference Finals series between the Thunder and Timberwolves is the first one to be held outside the states of California and Texas since 1996 via Yahoo Sports:

The Lakers and Spurs ruled the late 1990s and 2000s, with other teams like the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks making the Western Conference Finals. Meanwhile, the 2010s saw plenty of teams like the Houston Rockets and Warriors get to the later round. Even the L.A. Clippers even made an appearance in the 2020s, solidifying California and Texas’ presence in the round.

With seven teams in the two states, it makes sense why they would be well-represented but now it’s refreshing to see teams like Minnesota and Oklahoma City get their turn in the spotlight. Both squads feature exciting young star guards in Gilgeous-Alexander and Edwards and the two appear set to meet in the playoffs for years to come.

However, the California and Texas teams will be looming as they’ve got their own set of young stars and rosters ready to challenge for a title.

Mark Daigneault says two games against Lakers made Thunder better

The Lakers got a chance to see the Thunder twice at the end of the regular season, splitting the contests. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault appreciated the matchups, saying the two games against the Lakers made his team better.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!