Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Congratulates Dodgers For Clinching Division Title

One of the reasons there is so much excitement for Mark Walter buying the Los Angeles Lakers is the amount of success he has had with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Walter and his ownership group, which includes Lakers legend Magic Johnson, has helped turn the Dodgers franchise around, winning two World Series Championships and the team recently clinched their 12th division title in the last 13 years.

It has been an unparalleled level of success for Walter and the Dodgers and one that looks poised to continue on for many more years. While basketball season is just now getting ready to begin, baseball’s regular season is ending and the playoffs are now right around the corner.

With their win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, the Dodgers were able to clinch yet another NL West Division title and Magic took to social media to congratulate the team and everyone else involved in another successful season:

Congratulations to Los Angeles @Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, all of the Dodger players, the entire organization led by President Andrew Friedman, the greatest fan base in all of baseball – Dodger Nation, and my entire ownership group and partners led by Mark Walter, Todd Boehly,… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 25, 2025

What the Dodgers have done is simply unreal, but it is a testament to the level of commitment to excellence throughout the entire franchise from the top down. What Walter and that ownership group has done is outstanding and it is why Johnson was happy to see that he will be taking over the Lakers because he has seen up close what Walter is capable of.

Like the Lakers, the Dodgers are all about winning championships so the ultimate goal of bringing home a second straight World Series Championship has not changed and failing to do so would be a disappointment. But it is still important to celebrate all of these accomplishments and that is what Magic and the Dodgers are doing in this moment before locking in for the postseason.

Rob Pelinka reiterates Lakers would love if LeBron James retires with franchise

One of the big questions going forward for the Lakers is the future of LeBron James, who is entering the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. It remains unclear whether this could be LeBron’s final NBA season, but general manager Rob Pelinka made it known that the Lakers hope that whenever James hangs it up, it will be with the purple and gold.

